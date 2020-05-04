JOURNEY Officially Cancels 2020 North American Tour

May 4, 2020 0 Comments

JOURNEY Officially Cancels 2020 North American Tour

JOURNEY has canceled its previously announced 2020 North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. The 60-date trek with THE PRETENDERS was supposed to kick off May 15 in Ridgefield, Washington.

After carefully reviewing all options, the decision has been made to cancel the entire tour to make it possible for JOURNEY's legion of hardworking fans to immediately obtain access to refund options during these unforeseen and extremely challenging times.

JOURNEY's founding member and guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda issued the following joint statement today: "There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first.

"Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans' health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus.

"We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts; as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe. We would also like to send THE PRETENDERS our best wishes and hope to see them in the future.

"We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please Don't Stop Believin' in the wonder of life and in each other."

JOURNEY's tour partners at Live Nation will ensure ticket holders will be e-mailed directly with their refund options including a full refund, or you can request a 150% credit, and Live Nation will donate the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the frontlines.

For more details, visit livenation.com/refund.

On March 3, Schon and Cain filed a lawsuit against bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith, who have been members of JOURNEY on and off since the band formed in 1973, claiming the two attempted a "coup" in order to gain control of the JOURNEY trademark. The suit, which seeks more than $10 million in damages, accuses Smith and Valory of holding an "improper" shareholder and board of directors meetings in February during which they ousted Cain and Schon from leadership posts at Nightmare Productions under the "incorrect" assumption that the company held the rights to the JOURNEY name.

Photo credit: Robert Knight and Maryanne Bilham

“There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first....

Posted by Journey on Monday, May 4, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).