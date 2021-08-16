JOURNEY Announces December 2021 Las Vegas Residency

August 16, 2021 0 Comments

Legendary rock band JOURNEY is returning to the entertainment capital of the world for a brand-new six-show residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, from December 1 through December 11. The beloved and iconic group featuring co-founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Randy Jackson (bass), Narada Michael Walden (drums) and Jason Derlatka (keyboards) will take the stage to perform their global hits, including "Don't Stop Believin'", "Wheel in the Sky", "Who's Crying Now" and more.

Dates: December 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, 11, 2021
Public On-Sale: Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. PDT
Price: Tickets starting at $69.50 plus applicable fees
Points of Purchase: AXS.com

A limited amount of official JOURNEY VIP packages will be available for each show during the pre-sale and general on-sale.

Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president at AEG Presents Las Vegas, said: "We're thrilled to be welcoming JOURNEY back to Las Vegas for this brand new residency. They're such an iconic force and their songs are known and loved worldwide, we can't wait to welcome their fans back for more unforgettable shows."

Gary Scott, COO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, added: "AEG Presents has worked tirelessly to bring the first residency to the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. With such quintessential hits and historic live performances, JOURNEY is the ideal resident to take the stage at our new Theater experience."

Since the group's formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their "Greatest Hits" album is certified 15 times-platinum, making JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song "Don't Stop Believin'" has been streamed over one billion times alone.

JOURNEY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2018's co-headlining tour with DEF LEPPARD was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard "Legends Of Live" touring award. March 2019 saw the release of "Escape & Frontiers Live In Japan", a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo featuring the band's first-ever performances of the albums "Escape" and "Frontiers" in their entirety. JOURNEY has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and were inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame. Additionally, the band is the subject of the award-winning documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" about the band's resurgence upon adding Arnel Pineda as lead singer after founding member Neal Schon discovered the Philippines native on YouTube.

