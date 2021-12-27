JOURNEY Among 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022' Performers

JOURNEY will perform from New York City's Times Square for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022". This year marks the 50th anniversary of America's go-to annual New Year's tradition that celebrates the year's very best in music. The most-watched New Year's Eve celebration nationwide which features iconic performances of the year's biggest songs airs live December 31 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.

According to ABC, JOURNEY will play "a special collection of notable and celebrated hits" at the event, which will be hosted by 17-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest (with co-host Liza Koshy).

Also scheduled to perform are Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker ("Sk8ter Boi", "Bite Me") and MÅNESKIN ("Beggin'", "Mamma Mia"), among others.

The No. 1 New Year's Eve programming special each year, last year's program dominated the combined deliveries of its broadcast competitors by 7.0 million total viewers and by 63% with adults 18-49. Soaring by double digits year over year, last year's late-night telecast attracted 18.4 million total viewers and ranked as the highest-rated musical special of 2020 among adults 18-49.

The ceremony is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET with the lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square.

JOURNEY recently completed a month-long Las Vegas residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels. Filling in on bass for JOURNEY for the six shows was Todd Jensen, a veteran musician who has played for various artists, including the bands SEQUEL, HARDLINE and HARLOW, as well as David Lee Roth, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Perry, Alice Cooper and Paul Rodgers. Also part of JOURNEY's current lineup is returning drummer Deen Castronovo, who shared the drum duties in the band earlier this year with Narada Michael Walden. Walden, bassist Randy Jackson and keyboardist/backing singer Jason Derlatka all joined JOURNEY last year following the band's acrimonious split with drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory. Jackson — who previously played with JOURNEY during the mid-1980s — was forced to miss all the recent gigs because he is reportedly recovering from back surgery. Prior to the residency, Jackson had been replaced at JOURNEY's 2021 shows by Marco Mendoza, who had played several shows in 2019 with Castronovo and JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon under the "Neal Schon's Journey Through Time" banner.

In June, JOURNEY shared a new single, "The Way We Used To Be". The song was the multi-platinum band's first new music since 2011's album "Eclipse", and the first track released by the band's revamped lineup. "The Way We Used To Be" marks Walden and Derlatka's first studio recordings with the band, and Jackson's first since 1986's "Raised On Radio". The song was produced by Narada Michael Walden at his Tarpan Studios, with co-production by Schon and Cain.

Since the group's formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their "Greatest Hits" album is certified 15 times-platinum, making JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song "Don't Stop Believin'" has been streamed over one billion times alone.

JOURNEY was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2018's co-headlining tour with DEF LEPPARD was the band's most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold, and earning them the prestigious Billboard "Legends Of Live" touring award. March 2019 saw the release of "Escape & Frontiers Live In Japan", a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo featuring the band's first-ever performances of the albums "Escape" and "Frontiers" in their entirety. JOURNEY has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and were inducted into the Hollywood Bowl Hall Of Fame. Additionally, the band is the subject of the award-winning documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" about the band's resurgence upon adding Arnel Pineda as lead singer after founding member Neal Schon discovered the Philippines native on YouTube.

JOURNEY will team up with Billy Idol and TOTO for a North American tour in February, March, April and May.

