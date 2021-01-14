JORN LANDE To Compete In Norway's EUROVISION National Selection Show 'Melodi Grand Prix'

January 14, 2021 0 Comments

JORN LANDE To Compete In Norway's EUROVISION National Selection Show 'Melodi Grand Prix'

Acclaimed hard rock vocalist Jorn Lande will compete this weekend in the first semi-final of Norway's Eurovision Song Contest qualifier, Melodi Grand Prix (MGP).

According to NRK, the network responsible for the Norwegian national final and the country's representation in the Eurovision Song Contest, a total of 26 acts will take part in Melodi Grand Prix. Through five preliminary heats and a wildcard round, 12 of them will make it to the big final on February 20.

Jorn is one of four acts who will compete in the first heat on Saturday, January 16. This semi-final features artists competing for only one place in the grand final where they will join the six artists who have already pre-qualified. After the five semi-finals are completed, one more show will announce which of the excluded acts has earned the golden ticket to the grand finale.

At this weekend's Melodi Grand Prix, Jorn will perform his new single "Faith Bloody Faith", a tune that raises the question about why humanity blindly follows a path set for us and why we let ourselves be led to war and conflict by a few misplaced leaders, despite the fact that we all share the same earth and air and could choose to live in better harmony.

"Faith Bloody Faith" was written by Jorn himself, Erik Renton (TROLLFEST), Kjell Åge Hartveit Karlsen (CHROME DIVISION, BREED) and Åge Sten Nilsen (WIG WAM, AMMUNITION).

In addition to his vast catalogue under the JORN banner, Lande has fronted and participated in many bands and projects, including ARK, MASTERPLAN, AVANTASIA, THE SNAKES, MILLENIUM, AYREON and BRAZEN ABBOT.

Despite Jorn's solid roots in classic rock, he is also a part of the modern music scene, as he in recent years has been working with Riot Games and the world's biggest online game "League Of Legends", giving a voice to the character Karthus of the fictional heavy metal band PENTAKILL.

After Ronnie James Dio's untimely death in 2010, Jorn was approached by BLACK SABBATH founder Tony Iommi to perform, alongside Glenn Hughes, with HEAVEN & HELL at their final concert, which was held in July 2010 at the High Voltage festival in Victoria Park, London, England.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).