JORDAN RUDESS On Upcoming DREAM THEATER Album: Fans 'Are Really In For A Treat'

DREAM THEATER keyboardist Jordan Rudess spoke to Canada's The Metal Voice about the writing and recording process for the band's upcoming follow-up to 2019's "Distance Over Time" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're looking really good. We got a great start in writing it. Now we're gonna be mixing it and mastering it and all the good stuff. I'm super excited about it. It sounds really, really cool. People are gonna love it. It's not coming out for a while, so there's not too much one can say about it at this point other than you guys are really in for a treat."

Rudess went on to clarify that most of the hard work for the new DREAM THEATER LP has been completed. "Everybody's tracked, and now we're just gonna be getting it mixed and getting it mastered, and all the things that go into production [so we can get the] product out the door," he said. "So we're in good shape."

Last month, guitarist John Petrucci told Metal Injection about the making of DREAM THEATER's new album: "Everybody just came to the table to play. Everybody is on fire. The best ideas and best playing. And so the album, it's lit up. There's definitely a lot of energy and excitement to it. I'm really pumped about it."

"Distance Over Time" marked DREAM THEATER's first album for for Sony Music's progressive imprint InsideOut Music. The group spent the past 25 years recording under various labels in the Warner Music Group system, most recently Roadrunner Records, which released five albums by the band between 2007 and 2016.

DREAM THEATER recently released its ninth career live album, "Distant Memories - Live In London". Recorded at DREAM THEATER's sold-out show at the Apollo Theatre in London, the live release documents the band's world tour in support of "Distance Over Time" and the 20th anniversary of their seminal concept album "Metropolis Part 2 - Scenes From A Memory".

