February 8, 2022 0 Comments

JONATHAN DAVIS Says KORN Is A Democracy: 'Everyone's Equal' And 'Everyone Has Their Equal Share'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Boo Crew" podcast, KORN frontman Jonathan Davis discussed the band's constantly evolving sound. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it has to do with the chemistry between each of us in the band. I think the biggest thing and the most important thing is that we all get along so well. I've been around so many big bands that hate each other, to the point where they can't even be in the same room [and] they have to be on different sides of the stage. They only see each other on stage and then they go [their own] way. Which is fine, but when you're trying to create and do something, you can't have that bullshit going on, when you're trying to write and do something.

"[In KORN], everybody respects everybody," he continued. "If someone has an idea and we wanna do it, we always try it. And we're really democratic bandmembers — everyone's equal [and] everyone has their equal share.

"We've just been lucky," Davis added. "I don't know. We get in a room and we start making this music and it just comes from somewhere else. It's not like we physically sit there or mentally go 'we're gonna do this' and 'we're gonna go in this direction' and 'we're gonna do that.' We get together and we make this music and it comes out different every time. It's really special. And I really enjoy being in this band."

KORN's new album, "Requiem", was released on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band celebrated the LP's arrival with a special record-release event on February 3 at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California. "Requiem Mass" saw the Southern California heavy music pioneers perform an intimate set in front of a 300 attendees.

KORN kicked off a short run of shows with SYSTEM OF A DOWN on January 31 in Phoenix, followed by dates in San Diego (February 1) and Los Angeles (February 4 and February 5). KORN's headlining tour with CHEVELLE and CODE ORANGE will launch March 4.

