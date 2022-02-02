JONATHAN DAVIS Says KORN 'Failed Miserably' With 'III: Remember Who You Are' Album

In a new interview with Music Feeds, KORN singer Jonathan Davis was asked if there were there any records that he and his bandmates released after the commercial highs of the first decade of KORN's where he felt a bit flattened by the reaction. He responded: "I think [2010's] "Korn III[: Remember Who You Are]'. That was hard because we were trying to recapture something and it was way in the past and we failed miserably. I mean, I like the record, but it wasn't fun to make because [producer] Ross [Robinson] was doing his methods and he really turned them on really hard. And it was just a fucked up, weird time in the band when we did that."

Davis previously opened up about his issues with "Korn III: Remember Who You Are" in a 2017 interview with Independent. At the time, he said: "I think it would have been a much better album if [Ross Robinson] hadn't been so fucking hard and let us have a bit of fun… That record sounds forced to me and it took me to a very dark place that I didn't want to go back to."

Davis told The Pulse Of Radio a while back why "Korn III" didn't work for him. "I think with 'Korn III', it was something we wanted to do just to see what happened if we worked with Ross again, and it came out but it seemed kind of forced," he said. "Seemed like he was on a mission to take us back to '94, '95. It wasn't a pleasant experience for me. Not that it was Ross's fault, 'cause I love him to death, but I think it was kind of forced. It just proved to us when we did that record that we need to experiment and keep doing what we're doing. We're not scared to try new things and different things."

In the Independent interview, Davis said that 2002's "Untouchables" was the KORN album he was most proud of. He explained: "We spent a lot of money making that record and it took us two years to make; I remember we spent a month just getting drum sounds. [Michael] Beinhorn is my favorite producer ever. He's just got a great ear and he's not afraid to tell you if you suck."

Davis added: "I'd do vocal takes and think they were the best and then he'd tell me to go home because he thought my voice wasn't right. I'd get so mad at him, but I love him. It was so much work. If I can find the footage, I'm going to put a little documentary together about that record because it's a one-of-a-kind that will never be made again."

KORN's new album, "Requiem", will be released on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band will celebrate the LP's arrival with a special record-release event this coming Thursday, February 3 at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California. "Requiem Mass" will see the Southern California heavy music pioneers perform an intimate set in front of a 300 attendees.

KORN kicked off a short run of shows with SYSTEM OF A DOWN Monday night (January 31) in Phoenix, followed by dates in San Diego (February 1) and Los Angeles (February 4 and February 5). KORN's headlining tour with CHEVELLE and CODE ORANGE will launch March 4.