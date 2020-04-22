JON BON JOVI To Perform During 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Show

Apple Music, Beats 1 and the Apple TV app will livestream "Jersey 4 Jersey", a star-studded one-night benefit show on behalf of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's most vulnerable communities. The fundraiser is set to feature some of New Jersey's biggest celebrities, including Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, Jon Stewart, SZA and FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE as they raise funds to fight the impact of COVID-19.

Tune in live Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET on the Apple Music and Apple TV apps, listen to the audio on Beats 1, and also Shazam the live show at any point during the live stream to identify the songs being performed for a full timeline of music from the night, plus link to featured content in Apple Music from the artists performing.

For viewers that can't make the live event, check back across Apple Music, Beats 1 and the Apple TV app for on-demand viewings following the show.

All online proceeds received from "Jersey 4 Jersey" go directly to the NJPRF and help in the battle against the pandemic's impact on New Jersey.

For additional information, visit njprf.org.

More than 2.6 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 181,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

