JON BON JOVI: EDDIE VAN HALEN Was 'An Incredible Talent' And 'An Innovator'

Jon Bon Jovi has paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, calling him "an incredible talent" and "an innovator."
The BON JOVI frontman offered his comments on Tuesday (October 6) — the day of the legendary VAN HALEN guitarist's death — while he was a guest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to promote his band's new album, "2020".
Asked if he knew Eddie personally, Jon responded (see video below): "I had met Eddie a number of times over the years.
"Any kid who ever looked at the electric guitar had to think of Eddie Van Halen. He was an innovator, a genuine, unique soul, and there's a huge void there now forever. We were lucky to have had him. He was an incredible talent."
Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.
The iconic VAN HALEN axeman passed away from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.
Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.
