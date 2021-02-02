JOHN JOSEPH's BLOODCLOT Announces New Lineup, Drops 'Save The Robots' Single

Hardcore supergroup BLOODCLOT, led by former CRO-MAGS frontman John Joseph, has revealed a lyric video for the new single "Save The Robots".

"Save The Robots" is the first BLOODCLOT track to feature new members, guitarist Tom Capone (QUICKSAND, BOLD), bassist Manny Carrero (STILL SUIT, GLASSJAW, BURN) and drummer Darren Morgenthaler (MADBALL, MAXIMUM PENALTY).

After the release of the 2017 album "Up In Arms", BLOODCLOT went on hiatus while grieving the loss of its guitarist and dear friend Todd Youth.

"Todd passed away just after 'Up In Arms' was released, and we did one U.S. tour," Joseph says. "BLOODCLOT was hit hard. It took us by complete surprise. I've known Todd since the early '80s, so it wasn't just losing a band member; he was a solid friend of mine — like a little brother, actually."

After making the decision to push on, drummer Joey Castillo (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, DANZIG) suggested Capone to join the band, which was rounded out by bassist Nick Oliveri (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS). The quartet hit a speedbump, though, when COVID-19 hit and travel was not possible for the bicoastal group and BLOODCLOT was once again in limbo.

"I decided I needed to work with local New York City musicians," Joseph says. "The one prerequisite I had was that everyone in the band needed to make BLOODCLOT their number one priority in terms of any other projects. All agreed and we hit the studio. Everything flowed."

A new full-length album is scheduled for release later this year. In the meantime, the former CRO-MAGS vocalist and 12x Ironman athlete is readying his latest his book for release. "Hardcore Kitchen" is scheduled for release in May.

"The cookbook has over 100 gourmet recipes I've created in the last 40 years of being plant-based," he says. "It's my go-to source of fuel for Ironman training and competition. They will fuel your kick-ass life!"

BLOODCLOT 2021 is:

John Joseph - Vocals
Tom Capone - Guitar
Manny Carrero - Bass
Darren Morgenthaler - Drums

