JOHN CORABI Floats Debunked Theory That Governments Have Known About New Coronavirus For At Least A Year

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer John Corabi has falsely suggested that because his year-old Clorox product lists "Human Coronavirus" on the container, the new coronavirus driving the outbreak in China was already known.

Last night (Saturday, March 7), Corabi took to his Twitter to share a photo of a container of Clorox disinfecting wipes, with the words "Human Coronavirus" highlighted. He wrote in an accompanying message: "So I have a question....If the Corona Virus is just now becoming a reality globally, how do I have Clorox wipes on my coach I bought a year ago that clearly states it kills Coronavirus..? How long have the governments known about this virus? Just a thought .Something is off here."

FactCheck.org has shot down the suggestion that the new coronavirus was already known, explaining that there are many human coronaviruses, and various Clorox and Lysol products were tested against a strain that causes the common cold.

Althought it turns out that it's likely these products would be effective against the new virus, which is known as 2019 novel coronavirus, that's not because either company had any previous knowledge of the virus.

Clorox and Lysol have set up FAQ pages about the coronavirus indicating that their products have "demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to COVID-19," the new strain of coronavirus first identified in an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

More than 3,400 people have died globally and over 101,000 have been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to CNN.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The agency is recommending that people avoid "close contact" with anyone showing flu-like symptoms.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the death rate associated with COVID-19 is between one and two percent, which is higher than the average death rate associated with seasonal flu strains, at around 0.1 percent.

