JOHN CORABI Floats Debunked Theory That Governments Have Known About New Coronavirus For At Least A Year

Former MÖTLEY CRÜE singer John Corabi has falsely suggested that because his year-old Clorox product lists "Human Coronavirus" on the container, the new coronavirus driving the outbreak in China was already known.
Last night (Saturday, March 7), Corabi took to his Twitter to share a photo of a container of Clorox disinfecting wipes, with the words "Human Coronavirus" highlighted. He wrote in an accompanying message: "So I have a question....If the Corona Virus is just now becoming a reality globally, how do I have Clorox wipes on my coach I bought a year ago that clearly states it kills Coronavirus..? How long have the governments known about this virus? Just a thought .Something is off here."
FactCheck.org has shot down the suggestion that the new coronavirus was already known, explaining that there are many human coronaviruses, and various Clorox and Lysol products were tested against a strain that causes the common cold.
Althought it turns out that it's likely these products would be effective against the new virus, which is known as 2019 novel coronavirus, that's not because either company had any previous knowledge of the virus.
Clorox and Lysol have set up FAQ pages about the coronavirus indicating that their products have "demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to COVID-19," the new strain of coronavirus first identified in an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.
More than 3,400 people have died globally and over 101,000 have been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to CNN.
According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
The agency is recommending that people avoid "close contact" with anyone showing flu-like symptoms.
Preliminary estimates suggest that the death rate associated with COVID-19 is between one and two percent, which is higher than the average death rate associated with seasonal flu strains, at around 0.1 percent.
So I have a question....If the Corona Virus is just now becoming a reality globally, how do I have Clorox wipes on my coach I bought a year ago that clearly states it kills Coronavirus..? How long have the governments known about this virus? Just a thought .Something is off here. pic.twitter.com/toKmvtB7Bd
— John Corabi (@Crablegs59) March 8, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).