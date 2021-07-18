JOHN COOPER Hopes Upcoming SKILLET Album Will Be 'An Encouragement To People To Not Be Ashamed Of Christ'

During last weekend's Lifest 2021 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, John Cooper, the frontman and bassist for the Grammy-nominated Christian rock band SKILLET, spoke to 30-CC about how he and his bandmates have been spending their coronavirus downtime. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We did work on music as well, and we are going to be releasing music this year. It's not announced yet, but I'm very excited about the new project. It's really aggressive, it is really in your face, and I think that probably is born out of the year that we've had. I mean, this has been such a bizarre 15 or 16 months. People are wondering how they're going to make it. People are wondering, what does this mean for my faith? What can I do to make a difference? And I think it's becoming clear to people that we are at a breaking point, that there's a lot of different sides. And so this album, I hope, is an encouragement to people to not be ashamed of Christ, to live your faith, live out the word of God, because the word of God never changes, and everything else, as we've seen, is going to let you down in a huge way."

He added: "So, everybody look out for new SKILLET music this year. I hope it rocks your face off."

This past March, Cooper, who recently recently released his debut book, "Awake & Alive To Truth (Finding Truth In The Chaos Of A Relativistic World)", told the "Undaunted.Life: A Man's Podcast" that it was perfectly fine for Christians to play rock music. "I would say that music is created not by the Devil; [it is] created by the Lord," he said. "All things were created by God. So instead of thinking that the Devil owns a genre of music, I would say capture that music and bring it back into subjection under the lordship of Christ."

"Awake & Alive To Truth (Finding Truth In The Chaos Of A Relativistic World)" "tackles the reigning philosophies of our day of post-modernism, relativism, and the popular view of the goodness of man-and combats these viewpoints by standing on the absolute truth of the Word Of God," according to the book's official description.

In various interviews over the years, Cooper has said that he "always had faith in God" and that his mother was a "Jesus fanatic." He also claimed that he was willing to put his career on the line to take a stand for Christ.