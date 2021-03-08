JOHN BUSH Still Wants To Embark On Hypothetical Solo Tour Celebrating His Era Of ANTHRAX

In a brand new interview with Pierre Gutierrez, former ANTHRAX and current ARMORED SAINT frontman John Bush was once again asked whether he is still open to the idea of embarking on a special tour during which he would perform material from his time as the singer of ANTHRAX. He responded (see video below): "Well, it was an idea that never really came to fruition, for various reasons. Probably it had something to do with me and my own slight laziness, because I think I would have to be the guy that would have to, obviously, carry it, because it would be my thing, and maybe I was just not really ready to give it the time at that time.

"It's something that I would like to do at one point, because I do love those records… And I have good relationships right now with the ANTHRAX camp — with the bandmembers and also Mike Monterulo, the manager," he continued. "So, who knows? We'll see. It's certainly in my mind to do something, and I would like to play some of those songs live at some point, because there are some great tunes. I was able to do it with METAL ALLEGIANCE at a couple of shows — we played 'Only' and 'Room For One More' — and that was really fun, and the crowd really seemed to dig it. But it's there in my mind to do something. I just don't know what yet. I'm kind of busy with this other thing, ARMORED SAINT, and other aspects of life. So it's just trying to fit it in somehow, someway."

Bush also once again said he wanted former ANTHRAX guitarist Paul Crook to be involved in the hypothetical ANTHRAX tour featuring material from his era of the band. "I talked to Paul about it," he said. "Paul and I text on occasion. I really love Paul as a person — he's just a great human being. He's just a good guy; he's one of the nicest guys there is. And a great player, great musician, of course, needless to say. And he was there. That's one of the reasons I always talk about Paul, is that he was there during 'Stomp [442]' and some of 'Volume 8', because he toured with us… I think he would be open to it, certainly as long as time permits. He's kind of busy doing the Meat [Loaf] thing, but I think he would love to do that. I think a lot of those songs are special to him because he performed them live. And like I said, it would just be fun. I'm sure it would be just a million laughs, because we would always goof around. I spent a lot of time on the road with Paul, and a lot of that was consumed by just cracking up about whatever, so we had a lot of fun.

"So, we'll see," he added. "These are ideas, and we'll see if any of these things can actually happen. I certainly don't wanna go out and do, like, 50 dates or anything like that. It would be more special if it was just selected shows. I think that would make it more fun and special."

Last September, Bush told Canada's The Metal Voice that he first talked to his booking agent about the ANTHRAX tour idea "several years ago." He said: "We talked about it, and I think he sniffed around for some feelers to see what people would think. And I don't think we got the response that we really wanted to. It wasn't like we were looking for millions of dollars or anything, but we wanted to make it worthwhile to do it, and do the proper shows. It's not like something I wanna go out and do six months of touring with. It'd be fun to do some sporadic shows. I'd have to put a band together to do it. I'm probably a little lazy about that, quite honestly. But that's what would be involved in doing it. And I don't think we were pleased enough with the response that we tried to push it ahead and make it happen."

Bush went on to say that he was "caught by surprise" by ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian's recent comment that was not opposed to taking part in a special concert featuring most of the singers that have fronted the band over the course of its nearly four-decade existence. "I was, like, 'Wow. Okay.' And I thought that's a great idea. That would be really cool," Bush said. "I think that would be an amazing thing for the fanbase. But what I keep saying is that Joey Belladonna is the singer of ANTHRAX, and Joey should be the singer of ANTHRAX, as far as I'm concerned. And if this happens, it needs to have his approval, really, quite honestly. Because I wouldn't want him to feel like, 'Well, this is not my idea, and I don't wanna do this,' because he is the singer who'd be sharing the stage [with the rest of us], quite honestly. So I think it would be something that Joey would have to give endorsement to, for that to happen, if that's an idea. And again, I think it would be a fun thing to do a couple of handful of shows, sporadic stuff."

ANTHRAX has had a number of vocalists — including Bush, Belladonna, Neil Turbin and Dan Nelson — over the last 39 years, with Ian and drummer Charlie Benante remaining the sole bandmembers who have appeared on every one of the group's studio albums.

Turbin sang on ANTHRAX's debut LP, 1984's "Fistful Of Metal", before getting booted and being replaced by Belladonna. Belladonna performed on four ANTHRAX albums, including the fan favorite "Among The Living" (1987) before he himself was fired over creative and stylistic differences. Bush fronted ANTHRAX between 1992 and 2005 but was sidelined when the band reunited with Belladonna for a 20th-anniversary tour. When that collapsed, and relationships disintegrated with next frontman Nelson, Bush returned for a time before Belladonna took the job back in 2010.

