JOHN BUSH Says His Relationships With ANTHRAX Members 'Have All Gotten A Lot Better'

John Bush has spoken about his part in ANTHRAX's 40th-anniversary celebrations, calling the experience "really cool to be part of." The singer also talked about reconnecting with some of the ANTHRAX members, and how he's even in touch with current ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna. John, who fronted ANTHRAX between 1992 and 2005 but was sidelined when the band reunited with Belladonna for a 20th-anniversary tour, made his comments while talking to Eonmusic about ARMORED SAINT's recently released "Symbol Of Salvation Live" album.

ANTHRAX's 40th-anniversary celebrations saw the thrash metal pioneers revisit their career with a weekly YouTube series, which went album by album, from their formation in the early 1980s until the present day.

Said John: "It was really cool to be part of the documentary. I think the way they did that was really cool in the sense that they went record by record. I think that was really a cool idea. Obviously, I made some records [with them], so it's cool that those records got some props and talked about, so I dug that. I was interviewed and got to tell some stories and share some funny memories."

When asked if he would have liked to have guested with the band during the ANTHRAX global livestream event in July, Bush commented; "The live performance, I wasn't too concerned about that. I know there was a couple of guests, but I didn't really feel slighted by it. They approached it the way they wanted to, and my relationships with those guys have all gotten a lot better, and I'm happy about that because there was a period of time where it was basically non-existent."

Elaborating on his harmonious relationship with his former bandmates, he continued: "Me and Scott [Ian, guitar] have always stayed in contact because he lives out here in L.A., and we run in some similar circles, but there was a period of time with Charlie [Benante, drums] and Frankie [Bello, bass] where we just didn't speak, and every now and then we'll text something funny, and then there's banter, and the relationship is a lot better. Especially after Charlie came up and played the METAL ALLEGIANCE show that we did in San Francisco, and he came up and played 'Only' and that was an awesome moment. So that kind of let the waters rest, and I was happy about that."

Bush further revealed his respect for Belladonna, stating: "I don't speak to Joey too often, but my wife and his wife have developed this relationship, and they're friends, which is ironic. They text and they just shoot the breeze, and they're always talking about kind of 'defusing' this battle that people like to create, and it's just not necessary because Joey's great, and I have the utmost respect for him."

He concluded: "I always say that he is the guy that should be in ANTHRAX — of course. It's the classic lineup! It's all worked out right. I yearn to not have too many enemies in my life, period, and I really don't think I do, and I certainly don't want those guys to be, because we just have too much history".

