JOHN BUSH: ROB HALFORD Is 'Arguably One Of The Greatest Rock Singers Of All Time'

Former ANTHRAX and current ARMORED SAINT vocalist John Bush spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the inspiration he drew from JUDAS PRIEST frontman Rob Halford, particularly in the late 1970s and early 1980s when he was first developing his own singing style. He said: "There's no singer like Rob. He's one of those guys [who have] this incredible voice with all this kind of talent behind it and probably multiple octaves. Nobody can scream like Rob. He was the reason thousands of singers tried to do it, and few could like him. But he was a big inspiration."

He continued: "I tried to emulate his voice in the early days and tried to sing in all the different ways he did. Not only was he an amazing screamer, but he could sing low and sing something soft, and it was equally as impactful. I think he's arguably one of the greatest rock singers of all time — not just heavy metal, but rock. I mean, few people can do what he can do. He's up there for me — top three at least, for sure. [Classic PRIEST albums] 'Stained Class', 'Hell Bent For Leather', 'Unleashed In The East', those are records that I kind of grew up on discovering rock and roll and heavy metal, and it just catapulted my views on music into a whole other realm."

On Saturday, October 10 at 1 p.m PST / 4 p.m. EST / 10 p.m. CET, ARMORED SAINT will host a live record-release show online for its upcoming album, "Punching The Sky". ARMORED SAINT will be performing a full set from the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California, including four new songs from "Punching The Sky". Additionally, the band will be answering select questions from fans who submit them via a post on the ARMORED SAINT Facebook page.

Tickets, plus exclusive event merch bundles are available now at: armoredsaint.veeps.com. Fans who purchase a ticket can access the footage and bundles until November 9.

"Punching The Sky" will be released on October 23 via Metal Blade Records.