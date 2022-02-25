JOHN BONHAM's Grandson Teams Up With KORN's RAY LUZIER On 'Love Yourself' Single

February 25, 2022 0 Comments

JOHN BONHAM's Grandson Teams Up With KORN's RAY LUZIER On 'Love Yourself' Single

Jager Henry Bonham, the grandson of iconic LED ZEPPELIN drummer John Bonham and son of Jason Bonham, has teamed up with KORN's Ray Luzier on a new single called "Love Yourself". The track, which can be streamed below, is a cathartic coming-of-age tale about growing up and learning to be easier on yourself.

"Music is in my blood," Jager says. "Growing up as a second-generation musician with a lot to live up to is tough, but I chose a slightly different path musically. My voice is my instrument. My genre is a little different too, but it's all rock 'n' roll."

Pairing his signature vocals and diaristic lyricism with textured rock instrumentation, "Love Yourself" reveals Jager's full promise as an artist who can create layered and immersive songs that capture the human experience in all its grit and glory.

Packing a mighty punch for running just over two minutes, "Love Yourself" is a wildly infectious and utterly unique rush that exudes feelings of courage and conviction. From the gripping riffs to the weighty drums, the newcomer has undoubtedly amplified his sound through mammoth guitar work, ride-along lyrics and a compelling, layered chorus.

Teaming up with Ray for this single, Jager demonstrates the collective creativity and spark that ignites when they combine to make music. A celebration of "positive vibes", the record also captures a turbulence of emotions.

Jager said about "Love Yourself": "It is truly about finding love for yourself before portraying toxic love to anyone else. We must first love ourselves before anyone else."

"Love Yourself" is available now on all digital platforms.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).