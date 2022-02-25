JOHN BONHAM's Grandson Teams Up With KORN's RAY LUZIER On 'Love Yourself' Single

Jager Henry Bonham, the grandson of iconic LED ZEPPELIN drummer John Bonham and son of Jason Bonham, has teamed up with KORN's Ray Luzier on a new single called "Love Yourself". The track, which can be streamed below, is a cathartic coming-of-age tale about growing up and learning to be easier on yourself.

"Music is in my blood," Jager says. "Growing up as a second-generation musician with a lot to live up to is tough, but I chose a slightly different path musically. My voice is my instrument. My genre is a little different too, but it's all rock 'n' roll."

Pairing his signature vocals and diaristic lyricism with textured rock instrumentation, "Love Yourself" reveals Jager's full promise as an artist who can create layered and immersive songs that capture the human experience in all its grit and glory.

Packing a mighty punch for running just over two minutes, "Love Yourself" is a wildly infectious and utterly unique rush that exudes feelings of courage and conviction. From the gripping riffs to the weighty drums, the newcomer has undoubtedly amplified his sound through mammoth guitar work, ride-along lyrics and a compelling, layered chorus.

Teaming up with Ray for this single, Jager demonstrates the collective creativity and spark that ignites when they combine to make music. A celebration of "positive vibes", the record also captures a turbulence of emotions.

Jager said about "Love Yourself": "It is truly about finding love for yourself before portraying toxic love to anyone else. We must first love ourselves before anyone else."

"Love Yourself" is available now on all digital platforms.

