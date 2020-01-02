JOHN 5: 'Whenever I Have A Guitar In My Hands, It's A Good Day'

January 2, 2020 0 Comments

JOHN 5: 'Whenever I Have A Guitar In My Hands, It's A Good Day'

Australia's Heavy magazine recently conducted an interview with former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5. You can listen to the entire chat below. A few excerpts follow (transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET).

On the reception to his latest solo album, "Invasion":

John: "It's been incredible. Everything has been going really well. We've been playing shows; people have been going crazy. I couldn't be happier. Everything is going really, really well. So, it's just been a dream come true. An absolute dream. I couldn't be happier. [Laughs] I just can't explain it. It's just a real dream come true."

On the diversity of sounds found on "Invasion":

John: "I just am a fan of music. It doesn't matter what style it is; I just love music in general. And, I love country, bluegrass, western swing, rock, metal, anything, anything that's done really well I respect and I study and I learn and I play it."

On the importance of choosing a proper opening song on an album:

John: "Well, I just will take a song and I'll work on it and work on it and work on it for a very long time until I really have it down. And then, I just will take it from there and go into a studio with it and start to work on it because when I go into a studio, I want to be able to knock it out, like, in a couple of takes because I'm so rehearsed. It's like training for a sporting event or something like that. That's what I do before I go into the studio. If it sounds good and it comes out really good, then I'll keep it on the record."

On why he prefers to record strictly all-instrumental solo albums:

John: "I have a vocalist already and it's Rob Zombie. [Laughs] This is my chance just to do what I do and play guitar and go crazy. It really is the best of both worlds. Because when Rob is working on movies, I get to go and play some guitar in places other than my living room. I always have the guitar around. I just love to play in front of people — it doesn't matter where. You can put me anywhere that has electricity and I'll play."

On whether it's difficult to write songs without lyrics and still convey emotion:

John: "I think it is, because it's kind of like writing little symphonies. There's so much information going on. You have to keep the listener interested and keep it hooky and keep it flashy and keep it exciting. It is pretty difficult to write instrumental songs — I think, at least."

On his early days as a guitarist trying to make it in the music industry:

John: "I was actually winging it and hoping for the best. What my plan was, was I was going to work half the price than anybody else. If they were a thousand dollars, I'd do fiv -hundred, or if it was five hundred, I'd do two fifty and get my name out there that way and do my best, and really try hard and work hard and be so focused. That's what I did. Luckily, everything worked out. Like, what happened in my life, I couldn't have dreamt in a million years. I'm so lucky and so thankful."

On whether being a "gun for hire" has made it difficult for him to establish himself as a solo artist:

John: "I think everything, to me, I don't really have a plan. If I get a job playing on a commercial or a TV show or a tour or a record, I'm happy because I have the guitar in my hands. Whenever I have a guitar in my hands, it's a good day."

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES — comprised of John 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix — released "Invasion" in July. Just like his previous solo outing "Season Of The Witch", the album — produced and mixed by Barry Pointer — was released via a series of music videos.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).