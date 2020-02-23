JOHN 5 Says New ROB ZOMBIE Album Is 'Really Heavy' With 'Tons Of Hooks'

John 5 spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about Rob Zombie's long-awaited new studio album. The disc will tentatively be issued later this year via the iconic rocker's new record label, Nuclear Blast Records.

"It's been done for a little bit, and [Rob] just wants to put it out at the right time," the guitarist said. "I'm so excited, because the record is really heavy. I mean, I have the record, and we play it backstage — when we're getting ready, or something like that, we'll listen to it. And it's heavy, and it's got tons of hooks.

"I've told Rob this before, but I love WHITE ZOMBIE, you love WHITE ZOMBIE, and Rob has a certain growl to his voice," he continued. "His voice has been the same since — I don't know when; since he started. But it's that growl. And his voice has not changed in all that time. And there's so much of that on this record.

"If somebody said, 'Hey, here's some old WHITE ZOMBIE that was supposed to be on 'Astro-Creep'' [the fourth and final WHITE ZOMBIE album], it sounds the same because it's Zombie — it's just who he is. And I can't wait for the record. I'm so excited."

Last September, Rob told NME that his new LP was "the best record" he had ever made. It's a very big, crazy and complex record that I'm really excited to finally be able to release," he said.

Asked if this is his favorite of ZOMBIE's records that he has played on, John 5 told told Revolver: "Well, this is definitely the most musical, meaning there are a lot of different changes, and it's very unorthodox how the structure is, you know? I have to be careful because I know people will take a little snippet of what I'm saying, so we'll go with a very heavy, hooky ROB ZOMBIE record."

Back in 2018, John 5 compared ROB ZOMBIE's upcoming album to THE BEATLES' groundbreaking LP "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band", saying that it is "by far the best Zombie record that he's ever done." He added: "A lot of people say, 'Oh, it's just our greatest record,' and I don't say that. Whatever I say is so honest when I'm doing interviews. So I think it's our best record."

2016's "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" was the second consecutive effort to feature Zombie and John 5 alongside bassist Piggy D. and drummer Ginger Fish.