JOHN 5 Says MÖTLEY CRÜE 'Killed It In The Studio' During Recording Sessions For 'The Dirt' Soundtrack

In a recent interview with Lana Morgan of Milwaukee's 102.9 The Hog radio station, former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 spoke about his involvement with the soundtrack to MÖTLEY CRÜE's biopic "The Dirt", based on CRÜE's 2001 New York Times bestselling autobiography.

"Me and Nikki [Sixx, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist] are like two 15-year-olds who are just on the phone twenty thousand times a day and we hang out all the time," he said (hear audio below). "We'll go to the mall and we'll go ride bikes and we'll do ridiculous stuff like that. And so, of course, we like to play music together, and yeah, that's how that came about — writing music for 'The Dirt'. And those songs are killer."

He continued: "I'm so proud to be a part of MÖTLEY CRÜE history… And also, I wanna say, those guys — Mick [Mars, guitar] and Nikki and Tommy [Lee, drums] and Vince [Neil, vocals] — they just killed it in the studio too; it was, like, one or two takes. It's pretty incredible, it's pretty astounding what true professionals they are. It was really incredible."

This past summer, John 5 was full of praise for Sixx, whom he called his "best friend." The guitarist told Outburn: "We love each other. He has inspired me and taught me so much about life in general. He's a phenomenal songwriter, lyricist, author, everything. He's always telling me to listen to this audio book or see this movie. He has a happy marriage, a happy life, a successful band he started from the ground up. He's one of the most inspiring people. He'll text me all the time to read something or try something. It's wonderful. He's a phenomenal photographer as well. I remember him telling me that he's going to take bass lessons again and get into playing with his fingers. He was so dedicated."

"The Dirt Soundtrack" features four new MÖTLEY CRÜE songs, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", and CRÜE's unlikely cover of Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

"The Dirt", which debuted in March on Netflix, remains one of the highest-rated music films as voted by the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, the online review aggregation service that allows both critics and the public to rate movies. Movie critics were less impressed by the film, which currently has a 39% critic score from 70 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

