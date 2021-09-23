JOHN 5: Returning To Live Stage After A Year And A Half 'Was An Amazing Feeling'

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about what it was like performing live in concert for the first time in nearly a year and a half at the Upheaval festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan this past July. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's funny because we played these big shows with so many people, and then you get in an elevator with a couple of people, and you're, like, 'Oh, boy. I don't know. This guy doesn't look good. What's going on? I'd better have my mask on,' and all that stuff. And then I was thinking, 'How are we gonna get to these concerts where there's 20 thousand people there? How are we gonna get to these concerts where there's 30 thousand people?' And I would look at those pictures and go, 'Is this ever gonna happen again?' So when we walked on that stage in Grand Rapids, it was emotional, 'cause I was so happy.

"I love people," he added. "I love talking to people. I love talking to fans. And I like to hear their stories. I know my stories, all that stuff. But I like to hear people's stories, and I really missed people a lot. So when I got out there, it was emotional. It was an amazing feeling. And I'm just happy and honored to be playing shows again."

John 5 will release his new solo album, "Sinner", on October 29 (just in time for Halloween) via Big Machine Records. The first single from the album, the epic "Qué Pasa", revolves around a distinctive vocal refrain. Originally built with a sample, John opted to have it reworked by Grammy-winning MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine.

"Sinner" was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer at Riott House Studio in North Hollywood. Drums were engineered by ex-GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke at Redrum Recording in Los Angeles. The LP also features a guest appearance by original KISS drummer Peter Criss on a cover of "Georgia On My Mind", a 1930s classic by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell that's become famous thanks to Ray Charles decades later.

John 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, LYNYRD SKYNYRD and more. Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around," and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder." John 5 has released nine solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Avril Lavigne, GARBAGE, Ricky Martin and others.

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES' latest album, "Invasion", was released in July 2019.

