JOHN 5 On DAVE MUSTAINE's Guest Appearance In 'Qué Pasa' Song: 'It Was A Complete Honor'

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 will release his new solo album, "Sinner", on Friday, October 29 (just in time for Halloween) via Big Machine Records. The first single from the album, the epic "Qué Pasa", revolves around a distinctive vocal refrain. Originally built with a sample, John opted to have it reworked by Grammy-winning MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine.

Speaking to Detroit's WRIF radio station prior to ROB ZOMBIE's performance at yesterday's (Saturday, September 18) Riff Fest at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, John 5 stated about Mustaine's involvement with the track: "It was a complete honor. 'Cause there was a James Brown [sample] in there, and it's pretty hard to top James Brown. But Mustaine, it was just perfect 'cause he's got that growl, that voice. I mean, the delivery was epic, and I'm super excited and super honored to have him on the track."

"I love those instrumental songs with cool vocal hooks or it could be anything like that," he continued. "It just makes it so different and interesting. It just came together perfect. I'm super happy. When I played it for him, he was down with it. I'm really, really happy with it."

"Sinner" was produced and mixed by Barry Pointer at Riott House Studio in North Hollywood. Drums were engineered by ex-GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke at Redrum Recording in Los Angeles. The LP also features a guest appearance by original KISS drummer Peter Criss on a cover of "Georgia On My Mind", a 1930s classic by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell that's become famous thanks to Ray Charles decades later.

John 5, whose real name is John William Lowery, told WRIF about Criss's contribution to the song: "Peter, of course, has played Gene Krupa, he's played the Buddy Rich, he's played that style his whole life. And so I said, 'Hey, man, I'm doing 'Georgia On My Mind'. And he was, like, 'I would love to.' It's just what he has done his whole life, played like that. So my producer, Barry Pointer, went to his house, and we set it up just like an old '40s kit — a couple of mikes, not miking every drum or anything. And I'm not exaggerating, he did two takes. And the first one was perfect. He was, like, 'Well, let's just do a second one, just for safety.' I mean, walking down the stairs took longer than his epic drum performance. It was incredible. And then there was some magic. Before the song, Peter is talking to Barry — he's talking about me and the song and all that stuff. And we caught that on the mikes. And we asked Peter if it was okay to start the song like that. And he said, 'Sure.' It's really neat. It's really great."

"Sinner" track listing:

01. Welcome To The Island

02. For I Have Sinned

03. Euphoria (feat. Carla Harvey)

04. Qué Pasa (feat. Dave Mustaine)

05. How High The Moon

06. Creepshow

07. Land Of The Misfit Toys

08. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

09. This Is How I Do It

10. Georgia On My Mind (feat. Peter Criss)

John 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world such as ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON, as well as playing session with Paul Stanley, Rod Stewart, LYNYRD SKYNYRD and more. Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around," and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder." John 5 has released nine solo albums to date, as well as a remix album, and has written music for the likes of Avril Lavigne, GARBAGE, Ricky Martin and others.

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES' latest album, "Invasion", was released in July 2019.

