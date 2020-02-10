JOEY KRAMER To Perform With AEROSMITH At Tonight's Concert In Las Vegas

According to TMZ, Joey Kramer will rejoin his AEROSMITH bandmates on stage tonight during the group's residency in Las Vegas.

Sources "with direct knowledge" tell the site the drummer will play drums Monday night with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford at the Park Theater in Vegas, which is where their residency shows are currently being held.

TMZ says: "We're told the band didn't wanna jerk Joey around -- they're bringing him back without holding another audition, and it's because they feel he's probably up to snuff and in good health again. Plus, our sources tell us it's an act of good faith between old pals."

Kramer sued the rest of AEROSMITH last month in a bid to perform with this bandmates at two Grammy-related events. But a Massachusetts judge eventually ruled against him and the group played without Kramer.

After Kramer injured his shoulder last year, his drum tech filled in for a few gigs during AEROSMITH's residency. Kramer did, however, perform with the rest of AEROSMITH in July at the Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee.

AEROSMITH has three more residency shows scheduled for this month beginning with tonight's concert.

In his 16-page complaint filed in Massachusetts state court, Kramer said the disability he suffered last year was minor, and insisted he was ready to return to the group's "lucrative" Las Vegas residency at the MGM Resorts a few months later, as well as its slate of "50th anniversary activities."

Tyler, Perry, Hamilton and Whitford later responded to Kramer's suit in a statement to People, saying Joey "has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last 6 months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so. Joey has now waited until the last moment to accept our invitation, when we unfortunately have no time for necessary rehearsals during Grammys week. We would be doing a disservice to him, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse."

In a statement, Kramer said he was "extremely disappointed" with the judge's ruling.

"I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle," the drummer said. "I can hold my head high knowing that I did the right thing — to fight for my right to celebrate the band’s success that I have dedicated the better part of my life to helping build."