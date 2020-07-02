JOEY JORDISON's VIMIC: Why 'Open Your Omen' Album Has Yet To See Light Of Day

In a new interview with Gabriel Gignac, vocalist Kalen Chase spoke about the current status of VIMIC, his collaboration with Joey Jordison.

Jordison formed VIMIC in May 2016 after the breakup of his previous band SCAR THE MARTYR. The former SLIPKNOT drummer later said that he wanted to change the name of the project to "wipe the slate clean" and start afresh.

In addition to Kalen and Joey, VIMIC featured guitarists Jed Simon and Steve Marshall, bassist Kyle Konkiel and keyboardist Matt Tarach.

In October 2017, it was announced that VIMIC had signed a global deal with Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) and T-Boy Records, UMe's label partnership with rock manager Andy Gould. The band's debut album, "Open Your Omen", was set to be produced by Jordison and Kato Khandwala (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, THE PRETTY RECKLESS), with mixing and mastering assistance from MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine, who guested on "Open Your Omen"'s first single, "Fail Me (My Temple)".

Two and a half years after VIMIC's Facebook page was last updated, with no word of a possible release date for the aforementioned LP, Chase was asked why fans have yet to see a full-length record from the group. He responded (hear audio below): "I would love to answer that. We're all still friends. There is a lot of issues with our business. We started on Roadrunner, and we left on good terms with them. A lot of us had other projects, and it just never worked out with the time. And there's a lot of things that just kind of went down to make the scheduling really difficult.

"I hope that the record comes out one day, and that's always a possibility," he continued. "I just don't know. It's out of my hands, because I'm not in charge of the music and there's a whole label situation, and stuff like that. If it ever happens, great. I would love for you guys to hear the other songs, 'cause they're awesome. But as of now, that's all I can on it, unfortunately. I'm just really glad that at least we have those songs to share with people so you guys at least got a taste of what we were doing."

Despite the fact that VIMIC seemingly came to a premature halt in late 2017, Kalen says that he still has fond memories of his time with the band.

"Getting to be the frontman of VIMIC with one of my closest friends, Joey, that was such a pleasure," he said. "I love all those guys, and to be able to actually be up front on stage and not behind somebody else… We got to play in South America in front of thousands of people, and all over the U.S. And those shows were so much fun… And I'm so glad I got to do that."

VIMIC supported MEGADETH on several South American tour dates in October 2017.

In 2006, Kalen joined KORN on tour, primarily on backing vocals, and can be heard and seen in the "MTV Unplugged (Live)" release in 2007 where he was featured playing an exotic array of instruments. He remained with KORN — often seen as The White Rabbit — until 2008.

Last month, Chase released a new solo single, "Good Things", featuring Brian Viglione of THE DRESDEN DOLLS on drums.

