JOEY JORDISON's SINSAENUM Bandmates: 'We Did Everything In Our Power To Help And Couldn't Get Through To Him'

Joey Jordison's SINSAENUM bandmates have paid tribute to the recently deceased SLIPKNOT drummer, saying "his love and passion for music was unmatched" and calling him "one of the most influential" musicians in the extreme metal genre.

Jordison's family confirmed that he passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on July 26 of an unspecified cause. He was 46 years old.

Earlier today (Thursday, August 5), the remaining members of SINSAENUM issued the following statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and brother Joey Jordison. He was of course one of the most influential drummers in the genre, completely rewriting the game of metal drumming, and it was truly an honor to share even just a small part of that with him. He brought something to the table that no other musician could, and his love and passion for music was unmatched in a world of jaded artists.

"For us Joey was family, and like family we argued and cried, but mostly laughed, and cared deeply for one another. His public image had a serious tone, with an evil exterior, yet he had the biggest heart, and we were lucky to be able to see the softer side of him. Joey also had his demons, and nothing hurts more than knowing that we did everything in our power to help and couldn't get through to him. He never felt he was better than anyone and would go out of this way to put everything, and everyone above his own needs.

"Our hearts go out to [his ex-girlfriend] Amanda, to his family, and to the true friends that were checking in on him.

"And to all our fans and friends who reached out to us in this time of mourning, thank you.

"Considering everything; moving on will be difficult at first, especially since we had already started writing the new album, but we will persevere, and will honor his legacy in everything we do moving forward. This next record will be dedicated to the memory of him, as that's what Joey would have wanted.

"Hails, and Horns as Joey would say. We miss you Jsaenum, and will love you forever."

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

The same year that he exited SLIPKNOT, Jordison launched the band SCAR THE MARTYR and later, VIMIC.

SINSAENUM, which also features former DRAGONFORCE and current KREATOR bassist Frédéric Leclercq, released its latest album, "Repulsion For Humanity", in August 2018 via earMUSIC. The rest of the band consists of Sean Zatorsky (DÅÅTH, vocals), Stephane Buriez (LOUDBLAST, guitar), Heimoth (SETH, bass) and Attila Csihar (MAYHEM, vocals).

"Echoes Of The Tortured", SINSAENUM's first album, was nominated as "Best Debut" by Metal Hammer Germany and was praised worldwide as one of the freshest and finest approaches to death metal.

