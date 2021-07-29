JOEY JORDISON's SINSAENUM Bandmate Blasts TMZ For Sharing Audio Of 911 Call

Joey Jordison's SINSAENUM bandmate Frédéric Leclercq has blasted TMZ for sharing the audio of the 911 call placed by the former SLIPKNOT drummer's ex-girlfriend after she found him dead.

Earlier today, the tabloid site posted the two-and-a-half-minute phone call in which Joey's ex-girlfriend can be heard getting very emotional when she went to his house to check on him after she hadn't heard from him in days.

Leclercq, a former member of DRAGONFORCE who now plays bass in KREATOR, took to his Twitter earlier today to write: "I have not, and refuse to listen to this 'Emotional 911 Call'. I encourage people to do the same and ignore it. Shame on you @TMZ . Why do you need to do this? is this gonna bring Joey back ? no. Is this gonna make anyone feel better? no. Shame on you."

Leclercq and Jordison's death metal collaboration, SINSAENUM released two studio albums, 2016's "Echoes Of The Tortured" and 2018's "Repulsion For Humanity".

Jordison made his live debut with SINSAENUM in September 2018 in Saint-Brieuc, France.

The founding SLIPKNOT drummer's family confirmed that Jordinson passed away "peacefully in his sleep" on Monday of an unspecified cause.

According to TMZ, Joey's family said they will hold a private funeral service for him, but it's unclear when that will happen.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

Several years ago, Jordison overcame the neurological condition acute transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord which damages nerve fibers, which ultimately led to the drummer temporarily losing the use of his legs.

Back in 2014, SLIPKNOT singer Corey Taylor told Metal Hammer that firing Jordison after 18 years was "one of the hardest decisions" the group ever made, adding that Joey is "in a place in his life" which is "not where we are."

