JOEY JORDISON Reflects On SLIPKNOT's Debut Album For Its 21st Anniversary

Former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison has reflected on the 21st anniversary of the band's classic debut album.
"Slipknot" arrived in 1999 via Roadrunner Records and was eventually certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA). Although it is considered by many to be SLIPKNOT's official debut, it was preceded by the independently released "Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat." in 1996, an effort which was recorded prior to singer Corey Taylor's addition to the band.
Jordison took to his official Instagram on Monday (June 29) to share a photo of the "Slipknot" double-platinum plaque from the RIAA, and he included the following message: "It's almost hard to believe how these years have flown by like blast beats. That album was & will always be some of the absolute best memories of my life. There's nothing out there quite like it, and what it did for all of us & the Metal world. It made all of our dreams come true, and the overall reaction from the fans almost collapsed venues & stadiums worldwide. We didn't expect it, but it absolutely exploded! We were so determined, hungry, and ready to take on the world and we did. We feared no one, and it showed when we took the stage. It was just 'that' time. Total mystery it was.
"Thank you to Monte Conner, Dave Rath, and all at Roadrunner Records... Sophia John, Ross 'The King' Robinson & Chuck Johnson. To the fans, you guys made this happen for all of us, and I dedicate this anniversary to YOU!!! Metal Forever. Thank you eternally! Joey Jordison no.1."
SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.
Back in 2014, Taylor told Metal Hammer that firing Jordison after 18 years was "one of the hardest decisions" the group ever made, adding that Joey is "in a place in his life" which is "not where we are."
SLIPKNOT's current drummer is Jay Weinberg, son of longtime Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg.
A couple of years ago, Joey revealed that he was working on his first-ever book.
In 2018, the 48-year-old musician completed a European tour with the international death metal supergroup SINSAENUM.
