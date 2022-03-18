JOE SATRIANI Releases Music Video For 'Pumpin''

World-renowned guitarist Joe Satriani will release his 19th studio album, "The Elephants Of Mars", on April 8. Today he unleashes his newest single, "Pumpin'", via his new label, earMUSIC, the international rock label of entertainment group Edel.

Pre-orders for the new album are available for fans and include a special limited digipack CD release featuring seven double-sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several colored vinyl options will be available as well to pre-order including orange, pink and a special purple version.

"Pumpin'" showcases the funky fusion party side of Joe's band as Satriani describes "Pumpin'" as "a high-energy, funky celebration about the visceral side of being alive. Heart pumpin', living large, moving fast, and feelin' good!"

"The Elephants Of Mars" has received critical acclaim, with Guitarist magazine calling the album "a multi-layered delight from start to finish." The video for first single, "Sahara", has been viewed over one million times since its release just a few weeks ago.

Written in 2020 with all time constraints removed, "The Elephants Of Mars" truly represents the album that Satriani himself hoped he could deliver with his band. "We did everything," he said. "We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen.” Similarly, the creative gates were wide open for all of the musicians to take liberties on the songs for "The Elephants Of Mars" and share a side of themselves they hadn't previously been able to.

Satriani had an admirably productive workingman's holiday, with pandemic forced time away from the road, that ultimately gave him and his touring band, all recording remotely in separate areas of the world during lockdown, the ability to deliver an album length journey that never dulls. "The Elephants Of Mars" crackles with an exciting new energy, briskly traveling through stylistic roads that feel freshly updated, viewed through new eyes.

The guitarist challenged himself to create a "new standard" for instrumental guitar albums to be measured against, one which would work from "a new platform of his own design," as he terms it. "I want to show people that an instrumental guitar album can contain far more creative and entertaining elements than I think people are using right now."

"The Elephants Of Mars" track listing:

01. Sahara
02. The Elephants Of Mars
03. Faceless
04. Blue Foot Groovy
05. Tension And Release
06. Sailing The Seas Of Ganymede
07. Doors Of Perception
08. E 104th St NYC
09. Pumpin'
10. Dance Of The Spores
11. Night Scene
12. Through A Mother's Day Darkly
13. 22 Memory Lane
14. Desolation

