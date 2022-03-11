JOE SATRIANI Pushes Back European Tour To Spring 2023

World-renowned guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani has made the very tough decision to once again reschedule his European tour. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020, it had been rescheduled to begin in April 2022. However, with the current COVID-19 restrictions and quarantine mandates not yet standardized throughout the world, it has been decided that the best path forward is to reschedule once again. The new tour dates will now be moving to 2023.

These newly rescheduled shows are now set to begin on April 1, 2023, in Oslo, Norway and wind up on June 4, 2021 in Bordeaux, France.

Fans who are holding tickets for these shows, originally planned to take place in April, May and June 2022, will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Satriani will release his new album, "The Elephants Of Mars", worldwide on April 8 via earMUSIC. His current band features celebrated drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty) bassist Bryan Beller (ARISTOCRATS) and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte (THIRSTY MERC), with Satriani on guitar.

Satriani had an admirably productive workingman's holiday, with pandemic forced time away from the road, that ultimately gave him and his touring band, all recording remotely in separate areas of the world during lockdown, the ability to deliver an album length journey that never dulls.

The guitarist challenged himself to create a "new standard" for instrumental guitar albums to be measured against, one which would work from "a new platform of his own design," as he terms it. "I want to show people that an instrumental guitar album can contain far more creative and entertaining elements than I think people are using right now."

From the gripping, sci-fi madness of "Through A Mother's Day Darkly" to the isolation felt in a decaying urban landscape, as depicted in first single "Sahara" to the general endorphin levels that peak as the elephants finally roar in the title track, "The Elephants Of Mars" will stampede across your mind, leaving a sonic imprint that doesn't fade.

Joe Satriani 2023 tour dates:

April 01 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

April 02 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset Arenan

April 03 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

April 04 - Odense, Denmark @ Posten

April 05 - Aarhus, Denmark @ Train

April 07 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Congress Centre

April 08 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadhalle

April 10 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Track

April 11 - Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola Club

April 13 - Enschede, Netherlands @ Muziekcentrum Enschede

April 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg the Max

April 15 - Heerlen, Netherlands @ RABOzaal Heerlen

April 16 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

April 17 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle Oberhausen

April 18 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Löwensaal

April 20 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxley's Neue Welt

April 22 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus Zurich

April 24 - Milano, Italy @ Teatro dal Verme

April 26 - Napoli, Italy @ Teatro Augusteo

April 28 - Lecce, Italy @ Teatro Politeama Greco

April 29 - Roma, Italy @ Auditorium Conciliazione

April 30 - Firenze, Italy @ Teatro Verdi

May 02 - Bologna, Italy @ Europaditorium

May 04 - Lyon, France @ Transbordeur

May 05 - Nantes, France @ Cité des Congrès

May 06 - Clermont-Ferrand, France @ Coopérative de Mai

May 07 - Tours, France @ Le Vinci

May 09 - Rennes, France @ Le Liberté

May 10 - Saint-Malo, France @ La Nouvelle Vague

May 12 - Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 13 - Gateshead, UK @ Gateshead Sage 1

May 14 - Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

May 15 - Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow

May 16 - Bexhill, UK @ Bexhill De La Warr

May 17 - London, UK @ Palladium

May 19 - Reims, France @ La Cartonnerie

May 20 - Paris, France @ L’Olympia

May 22 - Metz, France @ Bam

May 23 - Besançon, France @ La Rodia

May 24 - Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie

May 26 - Karlsruhe, Germany @ Kulturzentrum Tollhaus Karlsruhe

May 27 - Winterbach, Germany @ Salierhalle Winterbach

May 30 - Toulouse, France @ Théâtre du Casino Barrière

May 31 - Perpignan, France @ @ Le Médiator

June 01 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Barts

June 02 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala la Riviera

June 03 - Bilbao, Spain @ Santana 27

June 04 - Bordeaux, France @ Théâtre Femina