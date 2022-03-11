JOE SATRIANI Pushes Back European Tour To Spring 2023

World-renowned guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani has made the very tough decision to once again reschedule his European tour. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020, it had been rescheduled to begin in April 2022. However, with the current COVID-19 restrictions and quarantine mandates not yet standardized throughout the world, it has been decided that the best path forward is to reschedule once again. The new tour dates will now be moving to 2023.
These newly rescheduled shows are now set to begin on April 1, 2023, in Oslo, Norway and wind up on June 4, 2021 in Bordeaux, France.
Fans who are holding tickets for these shows, originally planned to take place in April, May and June 2022, will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
Satriani will release his new album, "The Elephants Of Mars", worldwide on April 8 via earMUSIC. His current band features celebrated drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty) bassist Bryan Beller (ARISTOCRATS) and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte (THIRSTY MERC), with Satriani on guitar.
Satriani had an admirably productive workingman's holiday, with pandemic forced time away from the road, that ultimately gave him and his touring band, all recording remotely in separate areas of the world during lockdown, the ability to deliver an album length journey that never dulls.
The guitarist challenged himself to create a "new standard" for instrumental guitar albums to be measured against, one which would work from "a new platform of his own design," as he terms it. "I want to show people that an instrumental guitar album can contain far more creative and entertaining elements than I think people are using right now."
From the gripping, sci-fi madness of "Through A Mother's Day Darkly" to the isolation felt in a decaying urban landscape, as depicted in first single "Sahara" to the general endorphin levels that peak as the elephants finally roar in the title track, "The Elephants Of Mars" will stampede across your mind, leaving a sonic imprint that doesn't fade.
Joe Satriani 2023 tour dates:
April 01 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
April 02 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset Arenan
April 03 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
April 04 - Odense, Denmark @ Posten
April 05 - Aarhus, Denmark @ Train
April 07 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Congress Centre
April 08 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadhalle
April 10 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra Track
April 11 - Warsaw, Poland @ Stodola Club
April 13 - Enschede, Netherlands @ Muziekcentrum Enschede
April 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg the Max
April 15 - Heerlen, Netherlands @ RABOzaal Heerlen
April 16 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
April 17 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle Oberhausen
April 18 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Löwensaal
April 20 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxley's Neue Welt
April 22 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus Zurich
April 24 - Milano, Italy @ Teatro dal Verme
April 26 - Napoli, Italy @ Teatro Augusteo
April 28 - Lecce, Italy @ Teatro Politeama Greco
April 29 - Roma, Italy @ Auditorium Conciliazione
April 30 - Firenze, Italy @ Teatro Verdi
May 02 - Bologna, Italy @ Europaditorium
May 04 - Lyon, France @ Transbordeur
May 05 - Nantes, France @ Cité des Congrès
May 06 - Clermont-Ferrand, France @ Coopérative de Mai
May 07 - Tours, France @ Le Vinci
May 09 - Rennes, France @ Le Liberté
May 10 - Saint-Malo, France @ La Nouvelle Vague
May 12 - Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Symphony Hall
May 13 - Gateshead, UK @ Gateshead Sage 1
May 14 - Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall
May 15 - Glasgow, Scotland @ O2 Academy Glasgow
May 16 - Bexhill, UK @ Bexhill De La Warr
May 17 - London, UK @ Palladium
May 19 - Reims, France @ La Cartonnerie
May 20 - Paris, France @ L’Olympia
May 22 - Metz, France @ Bam
May 23 - Besançon, France @ La Rodia
May 24 - Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie
May 26 - Karlsruhe, Germany @ Kulturzentrum Tollhaus Karlsruhe
May 27 - Winterbach, Germany @ Salierhalle Winterbach
May 30 - Toulouse, France @ Théâtre du Casino Barrière
May 31 - Perpignan, France @ @ Le Médiator
June 01 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Barts
June 02 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala la Riviera
June 03 - Bilbao, Spain @ Santana 27
June 04 - Bordeaux, France @ Théâtre Femina