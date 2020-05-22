JOE SATRIANI Is Working On Two New Albums While In Quarantine

May 22, 2020 0 Comments

JOE SATRIANI Is Working On Two New Albums While In Quarantine

Legendary guitarist Joe Satriani spoke to Australian Musician about how he has been staying busy during the coronavirus downtime. He said (see video below): "I got it in my head that I wanted to create two separate records in the next few months. One would be another instrumental album, and another would be a vocal-oriented record, but they would be centered around my live band. The unusual nature of that was because the band is so unique, with Kenny Aronoff on drums and Bryan Beller on bass guitar and an Australian phenomenal musician Rai Thistlethwayte on keyboards and guitar, who's also a fantastic singer."

According to Satriani, while his previously announced tour in support of his latest studio album, "Shapeshifting", has been "put on hold" due to the coronavirus crisis, he and the rest of this band "have been texting each other music almost every day, and so we're all on board thinking that remotely we're gonna build these records over the next number of months. So that's what we're doing with this time at home — we're trying to be as creative as possible."

"Shapeshifting" was released on April 10 via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. The disc was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (FOO FIGHTERS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS) with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Aronoff, bassist Chris Chaney (JANE'S ADDICTION) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album, with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (THE REVOLUTION) and Christopher Guest.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).