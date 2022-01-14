JOE SATRIANI Discusses His Fine Art Gallery Shows At Wentworth Gallery (Video)

January 14, 2022 0 Comments

Joe Satriani, the legendary world-renowned guitarist, is planning his first foray as a touring visual artist with showings debuting at two Wentworth Gallery locations in January 2022 — Friday January 28, 7-10 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and Saturday January 29, 5-8 p.m. at the Boca Raton location.

Satriani has prepared one-of-a-kind pieces for the exhibit, including original canvases and hand painted guitars.

Joe says: "Music and art are my passions. I like making the invisible, visible, and the unimaginable real. The image on a canvas, or an electric guitar for that matter, can make you feel something unexpected and revealing, something that is the beginning of a greater personal insight. Challenging the straight line and the concepts of what belongs with what excites me. I want to experience new color combinations to make me see beyond the prevailing reality. There's a balance between seriousness and humor that can imbue in a painting a kind of resilience and longevity, making it forever contemporary. When I paint and play my guitar, I strive to be in a state of exhilaration and communicate that feeling to my fans."

Adds Christian O'Mahony, principal at Wentworth Gallery: "Joe is a master storyteller. Just as his music draws in the listener, his art draws in the viewer. His artwork is emotional, imaginative, and fantastic. Not only do you see the universe through Joe's eyes, but you also contemplate our place in it."

Friday, January 28 @ 7-10 p.m.

Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Address: 5804 Seminole Way #103

Saturday, January 29 @ 5-8 p.m.

Wentworth Gallery at the Boca Raton Town Center Mall
Address: 6000 Glades Road #1089

Wentworth Gallery will be following the latest COVID-19 safety procedures. Masks are required in all Wentworth Galleries. All artwork on exhibition is available for acquisition.

Satriani's rescheduled European tour in support of his latest effort, "Shapeshifting", will kick off April 4 and run through June 6.


