JOE SATRIANI Defends GRETA VAN FLEET Over LED ZEPPELIN Comparisons: 'Give Them A Break'

April 26, 2020 0 Comments

JOE SATRIANI Defends GRETA VAN FLEET Over LED ZEPPELIN Comparisons: 'Give Them A Break'

Joe Satriani has defended GRETA VAN FLEET over accusations that the Michigan rockers have ripped off LED ZEPPELIN.

Despite the fact that GRETA VAN FLEET has managed to sell out shows all over the world, the four-piece has been criticized for channeling a sound uncannily similar to LED ZEPPELIN, with some music fans slamming singer Josh Kiszka for allegedly copy-and-pasting Robert Plant's vocal style.

During a recent interview with Classic Rock, Joe offered his opinion of the young act.

"Every time I put GRETA VAN FLEET on, someone, usually someone older, will say, 'Who are these guys ripping off LED ZEPPELIN?'" the legendary guitarist said. "Give them a break! There are bands a generation older than them who seem to be doing it for the money and fame, but to me these guys seem to love this music and they have a real spark."

Satriani's latest comments echo those he made two years ago when he told NJArts.net: "I've been listening to this young band, GRETA VAN FLEET, and I'm really enjoying that exuberance that I'm hearing. When I first heard them, I sent their album to all my friends that were in my high-school band. We're still good friends and we stay in touch and, I swear, that's what we were trying to do when we were 15 years old. We were just trying to be like LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH and THE [ROLLING] STONES, but these guys are really good at it. [Laughs] They have that same kind of... it just sounds like they love music and they love what they're doing, and yeah, I've been listening to that quite a bit."

GRETA VAN FLEET's debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in July 2018 despite earning a lukewarm 53/100 score on review curation site Metacritic.

In December 2018, GRETA VAN FLEET scored four Grammy Award nominations, one for each major rock category — "Best Rock Album", "Best Rock Song", "Best Rock Performance" — and a "Best New Artist" nod. They went on to win for "Best Rock Album" for their sophomore EP, "From The Fires".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).