JOE SATRIANI Announces Rescheduled Dates For European 'Shapeshifting' Tour

Legendary guitarist Joe Satriani has postponed his European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe. The new dates will now take place in April and May 2021 — a full year after the original trek was scheduled to take place.

Satriani said: "The current COVID-19 virus has now reached pandemic proportions and is making daily life for all of us very challenging. As always, my concern for the health and safety of my fans, my band and crew always takes precedence when touring, and now is no exception. I've had to make the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the first leg of the European 'Shapeshifting' tour and we are working to reschedule the shows that are affected. Please hold on to your tickets for the rescheduled tour date. Let's band together to beat this virus and rock another day."

The rescheduled 2021 tour dates are as follows:

April 09 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus Zurich

April 10 - Winterbach, Germany - Salierhalle

April 12 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

April 13 - Odense, Denmark - Posten

April 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

April 15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

April 16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

April 18 - Mainz, Germany - Rheingoldhalle

April 19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

April 20 - Numberg, Germany - Löwensaal

April 21 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Tollhaus

April 23 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma Borgerhout

April 24 - Enschede, Netherlands - Muziekcentrum Enschede

April 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

April 26 - Heerlen, Netherlands - RABOzaal Heerlen

April 27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

April 30 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 01 - Bexhill, UK - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

May 02 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

May 04 - London, UK - Palladium

May 05 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

May 06 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

Satriani's new studio album, "Shapeshifting", is set for release on April 10 via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings.

In addition to the CD and standard black vinyl, the D2C store will offer an exclusive translucent blue colored, signed vinyl. Additional offerings will include stemless wine glasses, coffee mugs, koozies, crew socks, guitar picks and a t-shirt — all featuring Joe's original artwork. Also available is an autographed CD via pre-order with Newbury Comics online retail store.

"Shapeshifting" was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (FOO FIGHTERS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS), with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (JANE'S ADDICTION) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (THE REVOLUTION) and Christopher Guest.

