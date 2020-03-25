JOE SATRIANI Announces Rescheduled Dates For European 'Shapeshifting' Tour

Legendary guitarist Joe Satriani has postponed his European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe. The new dates will now take place in April and May 2021 — a full year after the original trek was scheduled to take place.
Satriani said: "The current COVID-19 virus has now reached pandemic proportions and is making daily life for all of us very challenging. As always, my concern for the health and safety of my fans, my band and crew always takes precedence when touring, and now is no exception. I've had to make the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the first leg of the European 'Shapeshifting' tour and we are working to reschedule the shows that are affected. Please hold on to your tickets for the rescheduled tour date. Let's band together to beat this virus and rock another day."
The rescheduled 2021 tour dates are as follows:
April 09 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkshaus Zurich
April 10 - Winterbach, Germany - Salierhalle
April 12 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
April 13 - Odense, Denmark - Posten
April 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
April 15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
April 16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
April 18 - Mainz, Germany - Rheingoldhalle
April 19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
April 20 - Numberg, Germany - Löwensaal
April 21 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Tollhaus
April 23 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma Borgerhout
April 24 - Enschede, Netherlands - Muziekcentrum Enschede
April 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
April 26 - Heerlen, Netherlands - RABOzaal Heerlen
April 27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
April 30 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Symphony Hall
May 01 - Bexhill, UK - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
May 02 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall
May 04 - London, UK - Palladium
May 05 - Gateshead, UK - Sage
May 06 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
Satriani's new studio album, "Shapeshifting", is set for release on April 10 via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings.
In addition to the CD and standard black vinyl, the D2C store will offer an exclusive translucent blue colored, signed vinyl. Additional offerings will include stemless wine glasses, coffee mugs, koozies, crew socks, guitar picks and a t-shirt — all featuring Joe's original artwork. Also available is an autographed CD via pre-order with Newbury Comics online retail store.
"Shapeshifting" was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (FOO FIGHTERS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS), with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (JANE'S ADDICTION) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (THE REVOLUTION) and Christopher Guest.