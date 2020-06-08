JOE ELLIOTT Says 'It Is Very Possible' DEF LEPPARD Will Make Headway On New Album During Lockdown

Joe Elliott has told the U.K.'s Express that there is a good chance DEF LEPPARD will make headway on a new studio album while he and his bandmates on are on lockdown during the coronavirus crisis.

"It's always a possibility," he said. "The one thing about this band is it never stops working, even when we're not visible. We are always doing something, we're always writing, we keep in touch with each other regarding putting new ideas together.

"It is very possible that something may occur during this lockdown," he continued. "We've got nothing concrete; we'll just have to see how it goes."

In the meantime, Elliott and his bandmates have been keeping buys working on other projects. "We've got a lot of historical stuff that's kinda been sat on the shelf gathering dust that we're starting to dust down now and say, 'Now's the time to start tiding this lot up,'" he said. "So there's a lot of current work going on right now, whether writing new stuff or tiding up old stuff.

"One day we will make another record and it will be a furthering of our story," he added.

The last DEF LEPPARD studio album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2015.

DEF LEPPARD released a box set, "The Early Years 79-81", on March 20 via UMC/Virgin. "The Early Years 79-81" box set represents the band's first two albums, "On Through The Night" (1980) and "High 'N' Dry" (1981), and was prepared in conjunction with Elliott who acted as executive producer on the set. The mastering was done by the band's long-serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.

Eagle Rock Entertainment released DEF LEPPARD's "London To Vegas" on May 29. This limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD and digital format release features two concert films: "Hysteria At The O2" and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood".

DEF LEPPARD's latest greatest-hits collection, titled "The Story So Far - The Best Of", was released in November 2018.