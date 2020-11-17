JOE BONAMASSA Documentary 'Guitar Man' To Arrive In December

Discover the extraordinary story of legendary bluesman Joe Bonamassa in the inspirational documentary "Guitar Man", arriving on video-on-demand and for digital purchase December 8, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

From average Joe by day to guitar hero at night, "Guitar Man" tells the incredible rise of blues-rocker Joe Bonamassa, whose hard work and determination have made him one of today's top-selling blues artists. With more No. 1 blues albums than anyone else in history, Bonamassa pulls back the curtain on his incredible career, allowing us to see his remarkable musical achievements and pioneering style. Featuring behind the scenes interviews and live concert footage showcasing some of the biggest names in music, kick back and enjoy the exhilarating soundtrack of his phenomenal life.

"Guitar Man" showcases Bonamassa's astounding talent from his childhood as a "wunderkind" discovered and mentored by blues legend B.B. King. At the age of only 43, Bonamassa has an illustrious career spanning over three decades. Through highs and lows, Joe persevered, taking his musical journey into his own hands to overcome challenges and reach his goals. In 2009, Bonamassa fulfilled a lifelong dream of playing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall and was joined on stage by Eric Clapton, marking a pivotal moment that elevated his music to the next level.

Filled with an abundance of music, live concert footage, and interviews with music industry legends, "Guitar Man" chronicles a musician growing in his craft, traveling the globe, collaborating with top artists from across the world of music, and ascending to the heights of inevitable success.

Earlier this month, Bonamassa's new solo studio album, "Royal Tea", hit the Billboard chart with record-breaking numbers, as the blues-rock titan landed his 24th No. 1 album on the Blues chart; an incredible feat and more than any other artist in the history of the chart. Recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, "Royal Tea" features honorable nods to his British heroes Jeff Beck, John Mayall & THE BLUESBREAKERS, Eric Clapton, LED ZEPPELIN and CREAM.

Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career but now he has found a new way to surprise his fans and music lovers. Since his 2000 debut, "A New Day Yesterday", that founding influence has stayed close to the surface of Bonamassa's astounding solo album catalogue. Yet he's always let his choice of studio infuse his work, whether stirring the vibe of the Greek island of Santorini into 2010's "Black Rock", placing his bets on Sin City for 2014's Vegas-tracked "Different Shades Of Blue", or working with the cream of Nashville on 2016's "Blues Of Desperation".

