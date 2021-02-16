JOE BONAMASSA Blasts New York City's 'Insulting' 'Open Culture' Program

Acclaimed guitarist Joe Bonamassa has blasted New York City's "Open Culture" program as "insulting" to "the hundreds of thousands of dedicated performers and professionals put out of work due to this pandemic."
Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city's Cultural Affairs Commissioner Gonzalo Casals officially introduced "Open Culture", which will open up to 115 designated streets in all five NYC boroughs to be used for promoted performing arts events.
Over the weekend, de Blasio tweeted out a short video of his chilly February 8 outdoor press conference, which was followed by a brief dance performance hosted by a local organization. Bonamassa shared the clip earlier today (Tuesday, February 16) and included the following message: "The fact that these folks don't realize how insulting this is to the hundreds of thousands of dedicated performers and professionals put out of work due to this pandemic is a real glimpse into how they do not value the arts and view it as some sort of 'hobby'."
Modeled on New York City's successful and nation-leading Open Streets program, Open Culture is a new permit type available from the Mayor's Street Activity Permit Office (SAPO) allowing for ticketed performances, rehearsals, classes, and workshops. Arts and cultural institutions, as well as entertainment venues, can secure a permit for single day, socially distanced performances at over 100 street locations throughout all five boroughs. Following the release of these draft guidelines, applications will open to eligible organizations March 1, 2021 and will extend through October 31, 2021. Eligible organizations include:
* Arts and Culture Institutions: Members of the Cultural Institutions Group (CIG); recipients of Cultural Development Fund (CDF) support; recipients of borough arts council funding in 2019 or 2020; or other groups are eligible for CDF grant funding but haven’t received before.
* Cultural Venues (Performance Venues): Entertainment facilities designed to be used for a performance in front of a live audience; this could include concert venues, theaters, and other establishments.
SAPO will accept applications on a rolling basis starting March 1, 2021. For complete guidelines, visit SAPO's web site.
The fact that these folks don’t realize how insulting this is to the hundreds of thousands of dedicated performers and professionals put out of work due to this pandemic is a real glimpse into how they do not value the arts and view it as some sort of “hobby”. https://t.co/LcNiGg2d3F
— Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) February 16, 2021
Oh please, get a life @BLABBERMOUTHNET You consistently prove yourselves to be the journalistic equivalent to carp fishermen. ?♂ https://t.co/nAx2CLniAp
— Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) February 16, 2021
My apologies to the carp anglers out there. I fish with you in solidarity. ?? https://t.co/cfvfeXgOCS
— Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) February 16, 2021
Start spreading the news — join us in Brooklyn for a major announcement on arts and culture in New York City!
Start spreading the news — join us in Brooklyn for a major announcement on arts and culture in New York City!
Posted by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday, February 8, 2021
I disagree. NYC is known for it's culture of street performers and having some live open performances like this can lift the spirits of a lot of depressed folks who are shut in due to the pandemic, who might be able to watch and listen from their windows or balconies from home.
— Rand Blues (@BlissRandall) February 16, 2021
Joe, this couldn't be any more spot on. My fianceé is a stagehand/gig worker, and spent her life in theater, and thought this was silly. This live action interpretation of the Foot Clan is embarrassing.
— ???? ???????? (@MattManzella) February 16, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).