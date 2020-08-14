JOE BONAMASSA Announces One-Night-Only Pay-Per-View Concert Event

August 14, 2020 0 Comments

Joe Bonamassa will perform a special livestreamed pay-per-view concert from the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on September 20. This concert will feature the songs from his new album, "Royal Tea", before the official release on October 23.

Joe has never performed a full, unreleased album for audiences like this before, giving fans from around the world the opportunity to come together for an unforgettable night of blues-rock music. Along with "Royal Tea", he'll perform classic remixes from his 20th-anniversary album "A New Day Now". The evening will continue with a one-hour "After-Party Showcase" featuring several live performances from an array of some of the hottest rising stars in blues-rock music.

The pay-per-view tickets and packages for "Joe Bonamassa Live in Concert Worldwide" presented by Keeping The Blues Alive are available for purchase at this location.

There are a variety of pricing levels available for fans worldwide to be a part of this special "audience." Tickets to the live stream pay per view event start at $20. Fans may also purchase a $35 all-access pass which includes access to the pay-per-view event on September 20, the "Royal Tea" digital album available on October 23, and a one-year all pass for Bonamassa's on-demand service, which includes more than 17 concert releases from Joe Bonamassa, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION and ROCK CANDY FUNK PARTY — available at any time on most devices.

As part of this unique concert event, fans also have the option to purchase a commemorative VIP ticket giving them an experience they will never forget. VIP ticket holders will have their photo printed out and placed in a seat at the legendary Ryman Auditorium as part of Joe's audience for that special night. VIPs will also get a picture of Joe with his "audience," which will be sent to them via e-mail to keep. The VIP ticket holder's name will also be included in the credits at the end of the pay-per-view event, as well as being included in the upcoming DVD credits for this performance!

This one-of-a-kind concert is presented by Bonamassa's non-profit, Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA). Each ticket purchase will include a $1 donation to Joe's Fueling Musicians Program, which to date has raised over $300,000 and has supported more than 163 musicians in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


