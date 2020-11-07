JOE BIDEN Wins Presidency; Rockers React

Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT), Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS), Jay Jay French (TWISTED SISTER) and Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) are among the rockers who have reacted to the news that Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States.
Biden amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania's 20 electors, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House and defeat President Donald Trump.
Prior to becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.
Before Biden's win was made official, Trump was seen arriving at his golf course in Virginia Saturday. He later tweeted several unsubstantiated allegations of massive voter fraud and irregularities, writing: "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!"
Earlier this week, an international election observer mission to the U.S. concluded there was no evidence of election fraud and Tuesday's presidential vote was "competitive and well managed," despite "logistical challenges" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions," Michael Georg Link, the leader and special coordinator of the short-term Organization For Security And Co-Operation In Europe (OSCE) observer mission, said in a statement Wednesday.
"Nobody — no politician, no elected official — should limit the people's right to vote," Link added.
Following Biden's win, Trump issued the following statement: "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room — and then fight in court to block their access.
"So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."
In the past 4 years I have not said the word President with a name after it. Not even one time. It feels glorious ? beautiful ✌ to say the words PRESIDENT BIDEN thank you for #hope for rocknroll! MORE THAN ANYTHING thank you @JoeBiden for my KIDS CHILDHOODS BEING RESTORED ??? https://t.co/0SBmaaONSD
— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) November 7, 2020
THANK FUCKING GOD
— Ben Koller (@BenKoller) November 7, 2020
— Ben Koller (@BenKoller) November 7, 2020
What a birthday gift! ? Thank you for all who dared to care. For all who used their vote as their voice to roar, "we ARE better than this" ? Congratulations America ?? #PresidentBiden #VPKamalaHarris ?? Congratulations @joebiden @kamalaharris ✊? #Otep pic.twitter.com/fEjatQC2RA
— ? OTEP SHAMAYA ? (@otepofficial) November 7, 2020
Fuuuuckkk youuuuu @realDonaldTrump YOU’RE FIRED pic.twitter.com/66TRSWZ9No
— ? OTEP SHAMAYA ? (@otepofficial) November 7, 2020
We are back baby pic.twitter.com/GRSWzkvKAw
— Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) November 7, 2020
PHILLY BABY ????
— HINDER (@hindermusic) November 7, 2020
Have a nice day… Clownass. https://t.co/HzekSLJyDH
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 7, 2020
THANK GOD
— Jinxx (@JinxxBVB) November 7, 2020
No one can silence the voice of the people. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!
— Amy Lee (@AmyLeeEV) November 7, 2020
America to Trump
YOUR FIRED!!
— Jay Jay French (@jayjayfrench) November 7, 2020
Bush- Gore
election day Nov 7th
decision day Dec 12th
Bush wins
Gore concedes Dec 13th
Trump- Biden
election day Nov 3rd
decision day Nov 7th
Biden wins
Trump concedes ??
— Jay Jay French (@jayjayfrench) November 7, 2020
A good day for democracy, a bad day for a coward and a bully !!
— RICKY WARWICK ? (@rickywarwick) November 7, 2020
AMERICA, FUCK YEAH!!!
— Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) November 7, 2020
Yes.
— Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre) November 7, 2020
— Austin Dickinson (@Austin_AsLions) November 7, 2020
Wooooooooooo ? ?? pic.twitter.com/MGqiXvrUPF
— Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) November 7, 2020
You’re fired motherfucker @realDonaldTrump
— Tracii Guns ⨁ ???? (@TraciiGuns) November 7, 2020
— PhilThatRemains on youtube, IG, Twitch #BLM ?️? (@philthatremains) November 7, 2020
Sanity restored ??
— Sameer Samuel Bhattacharya (@professorbombay) November 7, 2020
It’s a start, anyway, but I’ll take it.
— Billy Gould (@MRGOULD) November 7, 2020
Y’all can be mad at me all you want but I’m glad that Biden won AND I’m glad that the Republicans will keep the Senate.
— Mark Morton (@MarkDuaneMorton) November 7, 2020
Objectively, Trump is personally in a far better position by losing than he would be by winning. He finally has the branding that he’d aspired to have (albeit in a different field than he’d intended) AND he’s now in position to ACTUALLY make all that money that he claims to have.
— Mark Morton (@MarkDuaneMorton) November 7, 2020
It’s all over but the whining & crying & pouting
— Mark Morton (@MarkDuaneMorton) November 7, 2020
Because of voting and stuff
— Mark Morton (@MarkDuaneMorton) November 7, 2020
— Brett Gurewitz (@BrettGurewitz) November 7, 2020
Everybody take a breath...Consider: When you hold a nickel in your hand, you will notice it has two completely different sides to it. I also hope you notice that both completely different sides make up the same coin. Be kind to each other out there today ??
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 7, 2020
???
— Andy Biersack (@andyblack) November 7, 2020
Fuck yes America!! It’s time to get this shit together! Trump followers, let go of all that fear and hate you have been served for the past four years. It was all a lie! Don’t drink the cool aid and go down with that clown. Let’s celebrate and beat COVID together!
— Spider One (@therealSpider1) November 7, 2020
What a great day!
— Spider One (@therealSpider1) November 7, 2020
????????????
— Valentino Arteaga (@youngfuego) November 7, 2020
Happy to see 'ol Donny relegated to the dustbin of history. Can we all agree to refer to him as "Lame Duck President Trump"? How long do we have to wait before ripping into the corporate stooge aka "President Elect" Biden? Asking for all my friends.
— Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) November 7, 2020
Posted by Dave Lombardo on Saturday, November 7, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden, and more importantly Oakland-native Kamala Harris. A historic day for people of color and women. ??
View this post on Instagram
YESSSSSSS!!!! I know we’ve got a lot of work in healing our beautiful nation .. I know we can learn and grow ??? #america
View this post on Instagram
Life just went from black & white to color
View this post on Instagram
Time to heal. Time to come together and move forward. ???✌?
View this post on Instagram
#dems #gop #republican #democracy #democrats
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).