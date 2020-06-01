JOAN JETT: 'There Is Systemic Racism And Inequality In This Country'

Joan Jett has spoken out about inclusivity and racism after George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer last week, sparking protest movements across the U.S.
On Monday (June 1), Jett took to her Twitter to write: "There is systemic racism and inequality in this country and until these issues are taken up seriously by elected officials, we can't have the changes we ALL know are necessary and imperative to fixing this. So it is up to us to treat each other right, and with respect. And remember, we are still in the middle of a plague, covid-19 doesn't stop during all this. I know each of these things on their own, are overwhelming. To be continued....with love."
A week after Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, cities across the U.S. are bracing for more violence-marred protests in the coming days, with some calling in the National Guard to beef up overwhelmed forces. The unrest comes as the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting economic crisis enter a new phase in the the country.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in an incident caught on camera. The officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for nearly ten minutes while Floyd was handcuffed. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
