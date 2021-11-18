JOAN JETT: FUNKO Pop! Figure Coming In 2022

The popular vinyl collectible company Funko — best known for its big-headed Pop! figures — has announced its latest artist collaboration: Joan Jett.

Pop! Joan Jett is about to drop a "bomb" on your music collection with her greatest hits and iconic look. Commemorate the classic rock legend as a Pop! in your music lineup today. Due in April 2022, the vinyl figure is approximately 4.5 inches tall and is available for pre-order from Walmart.

Other artists who have gotten the Pop! treatment in the past include KISS, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, DEF LEPPARD, Rob Zombie, SLIPKNOT, SLAYER, GHOST and MOTÖRHEAD.

A Funko vinyl Pop! figure, or popularly known as a "Pop!", is packaged carefully inside a box with a transparent front. The figurine is made out of vinyl and may come as a bobblehead.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

Funko reportedly holds more than 150 licenses, including Lucas Films, Marvel, Hasbro, Disney and more. The company reported having 777 full-time employees at the end of 2020, 617 of which were based in the U.S.