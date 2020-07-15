JOAN JETT Covers T. REX's 'Jeepster' For 'Angelheaded Hipster' Collection (Video)

Joan Jett has released her interpretation of the T. REX hit "Jeepster", from the Hal Willner-produced collection "Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan And T. Rex", due out September 4 on BMG.

Jett delivers a stunning tribute to her teenage idol, harkening back to her formative years on the Sunset Strip absorbing everything Bolan and T. REX had to offer. For her reimagining of the standout track from the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee's chart-topping "Electric Warrior" album, Jett is joined by a group of luminaries, including Marc Ribot on guitar, Jim White (PJ HARVEY, CAT POWER) on drums, Thomas Bartlett arranging and on piano (THE NATIONAL, SUFJAN STEVENS) and production by the late Hal Willner.

"Jeepster" is the fourth song to be released from "Angelheaded Hipster", following Kesha's "Children Of The Revolution", Devendra Banhart's "Scenescof" and Nick Cave's "Cosmic Dancer". Each of the 26 tracks on "Angelheaded Hipster" was produced by the acclaimed Hal Willner, who passed away from COVID-19 in April. Willner had previously served as the "Saturday Night Live" sketch music producer for nearly 40 years, produced albums for Lou Reed, Marianne Faithfull and William S. Burroughs, and concept albums drawing upon the music of Thelonious Monk, Kurt Weill, vintage Disney films and others.

For "Angelheaded Hipster", Willner brought together a wide-ranging cast to reimagine Bolan's greatest songs — Jett, Kesha, Banhart and Cave plus Marc Almond, Børns, Helga Davis, Perry Farrell, Elysian Fields, Gavin Friday, Emily Haines, Jesse Harris, King Khan, Sean Lennon & Charlotte Kemp Muhl, Maria McKee, Father John Misty, John Cameron Mitchell, Gaby Moreno, Nena, Beth Orton, Peaches, Todd Rundgren, Lucinda Williams, Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon and U2 feat. Elton John.

"Angelheaded Hipster" will be available on CD, LP and digital.

Hal Willner worked on "AngelHeaded Hipster" for several years, with sessions spanning continents, from New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans, to London, Paris and Berlin. The project was conceived and executive produced by Bill Curbishley and Ethan Silverman. Kate Hyman had the creative vision to ask Willner to produce it.

Marc Bolan was a folk pop troubadour, glam rock's metal guru, a pop star who burned as bright as any, a brilliant guitarist, style icon and poet. He has been famously cited as a major influence by some of the biggest names in music, from David Bowie to Johnny Marr. He died in 1977 aged just 29, after a car crash in London.

"Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan And T. Rex" track listing:

01. Children Of The Revolution - Kesha

02. Cosmic Dancer - Nick Cave

03. Jeepster - Joan Jett

04. Scenescof - Devendra Banhart

05. Life's A Gas - Lucinda Williams

06. Solid Gold, Easy Action - Peaches

07. Dawn Storm - Børns

08. Hippy Gumbo - Beth Orton

09. I Love To Boogie - King Khan

10. Beltane Walk - Gaby Moreno

11. Bang A Gong (Get It On) - U2 feat. Elton John

12. Diamond Meadows - John Cameron Mitchell

13. Ballrooms Of Mars - Emily Haines

14. Main Man - Father John Misty

15. Rock On - Perry Farrell

16. The Street And Babe Shadow - Elysian Fields

17. The Leopards - Gavin Friday

18. Metal Guru - Nena

19. Teenage Dream - Marc Almond

20. Organ Blues - Helga Davis

21. Planet Queen - Todd Rundgren

22. Great Horse - Jessie Harris

23. Mambo Sun - Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

24. Pilgrim's Tale - Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon

25. Bang A Gong (Get It On) Reprise - David Johansen

26. She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan - Maria McKee

