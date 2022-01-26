JOAN JETT Collaborates With EPIPHONE On Olympic Special Guitar

Epiphone, the accessible brand for every stage, has released the new Joan Jett Olympic Special electric guitar.

A legendary musician and member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Joan Jett's artistic vision and pioneering spirit has inspired countless musicians of all ages worldwide. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of her landmark albums "Bad Reputation" and "I Love Rock 'N Roll", Jett and Epiphone have collaborated to bring to life her Olympic Special guitar in aged classic white. The Epiphone Joan Jett Olympic Special is now available worldwide.

Epiphone is proud to introduce the Joan Jett Olympic Special based on Jett's longtime favorite stage guitar. A lightweight stage-ready powerhouse with all of the essentials you need to rock, it features a single PowerHammer PRO humbucker wired to a single CTS volume potentiometer, a single black Speed-style volume knob has a rubber grip band for precision control. The adjustable wraparound bridge/tailpiece delivers full intonation adjustability and anchors solidly to the mahogany body for excellent sustain. The guitar features a special request from Joan — a unique "Kill Switch" toggle on the guitar that mutes and un-mutes. A reproduction of Jett's autograph is located on the rear of the classic Olympic Special headstock, along with custom Jett stickers, and a Custom Premium Gig Bag is included in the guitar package.

Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard-rocking BLACKHEARTS, with whom she has become a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation", "I Love Rock 'N' Roll", "I Hate Myself For Loving You" and "Crimson And Clover". Her independent record label, Blackheart, was founded in 1980 after she was rejected by no less than 23 labels. Blackheart is one of the longest-running indie labels and continues to give voice to new bands. As a producer, she has overseen albums by BIKINI KILL, CIRCUS LUPUS, as well as THE GERMS' L.A. punk masterpiece "GI". Jett's music has become a permanent force in mainstream culture.

Jett and THE BLACKHEARTS released their latest record, "Unvarnished", in 2013 and continue touring the globe with headline shows alongside fellow rock icons like THE WHO, GREEN DAY and the FOO FIGHTERS. Additionally, Jett has acted and appeared in movies and television, including the film "Light Of Day". Jett was also able to see her story told in "The Runaways", the film based on (lead singer of THE RUNAWAYS) Cherie Currie's book "Neon Angel", starring Kristen Stewart as Jett, and Dakota Fanning as Currie. Jett was close to the project, serving as executive producer.

The documentary film based on Jett's life, "Bad Reputation" — produced by Blackheart's SVP Carianne Brinkman and directed by Kevin Kerslake — premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, with the New York Post hailing that "'Bad Reputation' does it right, tracing Jett's trailblazing path as one of the first, and still the hardest-rocking, women."

