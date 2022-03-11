JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS To Release 'Changeup' Acoustic Album

JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS will release an acoustic album, "Changeup", on March 25. The 25-track effort features unplugged versions of songs spanning Jett's entire career, including her work with the pioneering 1970s all-female band THE RUNAWAYS. Among the songs that are set to appear on the LP are "(I'm Gonna) Run Away", which can be streamed below, her cover of TOMMY JAMES AND THE SHONDELLS' "Crimson And Clover", THE RUNAWAYS' "Cherry Bomb" and an acoustic rendition of "Bad Reputation", which was initially made available last year.

"Changeup" track listing:

01. (I'm Gonna) Run Away

02. You're Too Possessive

03. Long Time

04. Victim Of Circumstance

05. Coney Island Whitefish

06. Love Is Pain

07. Oh Woe Is Me

08. You Drive Me Wild

09. Frustrated

10. Bad Reputation

11. Fake Friends

12. Fresh Start

13. Soulmates To Strangers

14. Make It Back

15. Fragile

16. I Love Playin' With Fire

17. Cherry Bomb

18. I Want You

19. Crimson And Clover

20. A Hundred Feet Away

21. Androgynous

22. You Don't Know What You’ve Got

23. School Days

24. Good Music

25. Light Of Day

Jett grew up during a time when rock 'n' roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys' club right off its hinges. After forming her band THE BLACKHEARTS in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation", "I Love Rock 'N' Roll", "I Hate Myself For Loving You" and "Crimson And Clover". With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide.

As a producer, she has overseen seminal albums by BIKINI KILL, and the GERMS' L.A. punk masterpiece "GI". Jett and co-founder Kenny Laguna (her longtime producer and music partner) founded Blackheart from the trunk of Kenny's Cadillac after countless rejections from no less than 23 labels. 40 years later, Blackheart is a thriving entertainment company producing music, film, and television, and continues to champion emerging bands.

Jett and THE BLACKHEARTS continue touring the globe with headlining shows alongside fellow rock legends like THE WHO, GREEN DAY, HEART and FOO FIGHTERS.

After two COVID-19 postponements, the group will return to the road in summer 2022 for "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE and POISON.

"Bad Reputation", a documentary about Jett's life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is now available for streaming.

