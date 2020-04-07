JIZZY PEARL'S LOVE/HATE Signs With GOLDEN ROBOT RECORDS

JIZZY PEARL'S LOVE/HATE has inked a deal with Golden Robot Records. The band's new record is due our later this year.
Pearl has been a fixture on the world-famous Hollywood Sunset Strip since his edgy street rock band LOVE/HATE released its debut album, "Blackout In The Red Room", in 1990. "Blackout In The Red Room" received "Album Of The Year" honors from Kerrang! and Metal Hammer in addition to being a fan and critics favorite. It Their second LP, "Wasted In America", followed in 1992, and the band hit the road with the likes of SKID ROW, DIO, AC/DC and OZZY OSBOURNE.
Since then, Jizzy has played, recorded and toured with platinum artists like RATT and L.A. GUNS, including a stint with GUNS N' ROSES drummer Steven Adler in ADLER'S APPETITE, while currently fronting the legendary QUIET RIOT. Jizzy has also released several critically acclaimed solo albums, the most recent being 2018's "All You Need Is Soul" on Frontiers Music Srl.
Later this year, JIZZY PEARL'S LOVE/HATE will celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Blackout In The Red Room" by playing the album in full.
