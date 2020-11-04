JINJER Releases 'Retrospection' Live Video

Ukrainian modern metal metallers JINJER are back with their brand new single "Retrospection (Live)", taken from their upcoming live album "Alive In Melbourne", which will be released on November 20 via Napalm Records. The live album and the accompanying videos were filmed on March 5 this year during JINJER's debut Australian tour, with the pandemic hot on the heels of their "Macro" world tour, which would sadly, along with the rest of the musical landscape, come to a screeching halt a week after the Melbourne set was captured for on film. Still, with JINJER's sheer will, drive, determination and never give up attitude they were able to turn the madness of this year into a positive.

Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov commented: "It's still pretty incredible that four Ukrainians travelled 14,770 km just to sing in their native language ... to the welcoming ears, eyes and open arms of Melbourne. This night will forever be burned in our hearts and the beat of 'Retrospection' fit that night like never before. Shows like this should happen each time we perform and we cannot wait to get back on tour to make sure that happens every night. Until then just enjoy this moment in time called 'Alive In Melbourne'."

"Alive In Melbourne" features stunning artwork by gifted JINJER fan Gabriel Nicoletti and includes 17 tracks in total (see track listing below).

Commented Abdukhanov: "Some shows just deserve to be carved in stone and memorialized forever. This was the case regarding our first-ever Australian tour in March 2020, where we hit a few milestones all at once: we finally played on every continent there is to play on, our first time in Down Under was a complete sellout and more importantly we experienced the love, passion and craziness we've always heard so much about the Australian crowd. Hell, there were even fans from New Zealand that showed up to the party. Now, after nearly half year of lockdown, I can barely watch this footage without shedding a few tears. If any of you knew how much time, patience, nerves and effort we put into making this live album possible — you would probably be surprised we managed to pull it off at all. Adversity kept coming and coming, and coming at us again and again but here we are: 'Alive In Melbourne' 2020 is real and it's coming out in all its visual and sonic glory! Let's watch it, listen to it and let's remember how a real metal gig should look and sound: the sweat, the volume, the performance and the crowd … we need this feeling back! I am proud that we managed to capture this place in time and share it with you as our first official live album!"

"Alive In Melbourne" track listing:

01. Intro

02. Teacher, Teacher!

03. Sit Stay Roll Over

04. Ape

05. Judgement & Punishment

06. I Speak Astronomy

07. Who Is Gonna Be The One

08. Noah

09. Retrospection

10. Perennial

11. On The Top

12. Pit Of Consciousness

13. Home Back

14. Words Of Wisdom

15. Pisces

16. Captain Clock

17. Outro

