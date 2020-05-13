JINJER Releases 'Noah' Music Video

Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER have released a new music video for the hard-hitting epos "Noah", off their latest LP, "Macro".

In a vortex of clean vocals, vibrant growls and blazing drums JINJER bends the progressive metal horizon. Accompanying an artful audiovisual featuring stormy, tumultuous and disturbing yet comforting imagery, JINJER draws the viewer into a parallel universe.

Commented the band's bassist Eugene Abdukhanov: "Tatiana [Shmaylyuk, vocals] wrote 'Noah' from the point of view of what if he did not succeed in perpetuating Life on Earth? Looks like we might find out sooner than we think!

"Times are scarier, tougher and stranger than ever. Our/your livelihood and everything we know and cherish are on the verge being swept away by a storm like nothing we've faced before.

"Will we have our own modern-day Ark? Will we manage to jump on board in time or has it already set sail? What will be left over after it's all said and done? These questions are torturing all of us right now and the future is disturbingly uncertain. But we will survive and will get through this, like we did during so many dark times before. Together. Strong and revitalized with a much better understanding of what we are."

"Macro" was released in October via Napalm Records.

