JINJER Releases Live Video For 'Pit Of Consciousness'

March 26, 2020 0 Comments

JINJER Releases Live Video For 'Pit Of Consciousness'

Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER have released the official live video for the song "Pit Of Consciousness" from their latest album "Macro". The clip was filmed by Oleg Rooz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, ENTER SHIKARI) during the band's captivating 2019 performance in Kiev.

Commented bass player Eugene Abdukhanov: "Back when we recorded this show, we were on the tail end of a six-month tour, and somewhere in between all that madness, we managed to write and record 'Macro'... It was an extremely stressful time. But it was one of the most positive times of our lives.

"Things right now look pretty grim and no one knows what will happen next.

"We want to release this video with the hopes of letting people know that no matter how crazy, confusing and scary things get — BETTER TIMES are on the way.

"Let's use the time at home in isolation to take a good look inside and learn about our true selves…"

"Macro" was released in October via Napalm Records. Punishing riffs, aggressively blended vocals and astonishingly deep lyrics make "Macro" JINJER's most advanced and undeniable album yet — taking the listener on a journey of trauma, power struggle and greed with a progressive groove metal backdrop.

While January 2019's "Micro" EP proved to be a short exercise in madness and technical brilliance, fans still weren't prepared for what JINJER had in store with the absolutely unbridled "Macro". Defying all boundaries, the aptly titled opening track "On The Top" features the band's eclectic trademarks and obeys one law only — their own. Frontwoman Tatiana Shmaylyuk defines the unique character of the Ukrainian act with menacing whispers, enthralling clean vocals and brutal growls whilst lethally groovy riff cascades melt into twisted songwriting. There is space for a microscopic bit of reggae "Judgement (& Punishment)" in all the heaviness, the double bass is beautifully out of control on "Pausing Death", and technically superior tracks like "Home Back" defy gravity.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).