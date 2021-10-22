JINJER Drummer Tests Positive For COVID-19; Band Vows To Not Cancel Any Shows On U.S. Tour

Ukrainian metallers JINJER will perform without their drummer Vlad Ulasevich at the opening show of their North American tour tonight (Friday, October 22) after he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Earlier today, JINJER issued the following statement via social media: "Brothers and sisters, there is no easy way to say this but unfortunately our drummer Vlad has tested positive for COVID and will have to sit out the first few shows until he recovers. He is doing fine and has no symptoms! The rest of us are healthy and tested negative. That being said, we will not cancel any shows and have decided to push on using his pre-recorded live drum tracks! We waited two long years to rock with you and will do our best to make this tour happen... and it will be one to remember for sure!

"See you in a few Seattle – let's do this!!"

In addition to several already sold-out North American tour dates (including Nashville), JINJER has not only added two new dates in Rochester, New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, but has expanded rooms at select stops. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin show at The Rave has been upgraded to the main room, while the show in Tempe, Arizona will move to the Marquee Theater (previously purchased tickets are valid).

Due to current COVID capacity restrictions in Canada, the previously scheduled shows in Toronto, Ontario and Montreal, Quebec — which weren't able to be relocated — will be postponed to 2022.

JINJER's latest album, "Wallflowers", arrived in August via Napalm Records.

Hailing from the conflict-ridden Ukrainian region of Donetsk but now calling Kiev their home base, JINJER is one of the most talked-about modern metal bands today.

