JINJER Drops Music Video For New Single 'Mediator'

The official music video for "Mediator", the new single from Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, "Wallflowers", which will arrive on August 27 via Napalm Records.

Commented JINJER: "With years getting older, we often realize that the world around us is far from what we expected it to be. Through the eyes of a kid everything seemed way more colorful, better and optimistic, didn't it? When did it all turn wrong? When did it all turn so gray? Is this really the world's fault? Or it is only about us chasing the wrong goals... the wrong careers, ambitions and achievements, rather than embracing one important truth... Rephrasing John Lennon, if one chases something else other than happiness, then they didn't understand life at all…"

Through their relentless hard work, non-stop international touring and critically acclaimed chart-topping releases gaining them over 250 million cross-platform streams/views, JINJER is one of modern metal's hottest and most exciting bands today. The band has become synonymous with doing things its own way and breaking every rule in the heavy metal handbook, which is loudly evident on its highly anticipated fourth studio album and the follow-up to "Macro".

Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov comments: "Growing creatively has always been a major goal for us. The day JINJER stops reaching for new musical horizons will be our last day as a band.

"We could have churned out what our peers expected us to do or produce 'Pisces' clones without end, but we've never done that and we never will. Instead, we wrote an album whose level of emotions range from the fiercest aggression we've ever had to the most intricate melodies and melancholic vibes you could ever get from our music. We decided to rip apart all possible stylistic boundaries without regard to financial success or competing with our previous albums.

"'Wallflowers' is a different kind of album musically and visually. It's about our identity as a band, as individuals and a clear statement that we are different from most artists… and that it is okay to do your own thing."

"Wallflowers" not only presents a methodical and premeditated next step in the band's already imposing career, but moreover, it mirrors the personal adversities they've faced due to the worldwide events over the last year. "Wallflowers" is an upgrade to the progressive groove metal sound that all JINJER fans crave as well as a sonic pressure cooker of technical musicianship, emotional fury and an intense soundtrack befitting the harrowing state of the world today.

Hailing from the conflict-ridden Ukrainian region of Donetsk but now calling Kiev their home base, JINJER truly do not mince words — or riffs — on "Wallflowers". Their exceptional precision of modern metal paired with tough as nails attitude has earned them a fiercely loyal, rabid fanbase and massive critical acclaim, making JINJER one of the most talked-about bands today and garnering them many sold out performances across the globe. With nearly all of JINJER's releases composed between vans, backstage rooms and constant touring, "Wallflowers" continues where "Macro" left off, only this time with less distraction and more time to focus on songwriting.

"Wallflowers" track listing:

01. Call Me a Symbol

02. Colossus

03. Vortex

04. Disclosure!

05. Copycat

06. Pearls and Swine

07. Sleep of the Righteous

08. Wallflower

09. Dead Hands Feel No Pain

10. As I Boil Ice

11. Mediator

Catch JINJER headlining in North America this fall with support from special guests SUICIDE SILENCE and ALL HAIL THE YETI.

JINJER is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums

Photo credit: Alina Chernohor

