JINJER Drops Music Video For 'Home Back'

Ukrainian modern metal metallers JINJER have released the official music video for the fan-favorite track "Home Back", the seventh single taken from their critically acclaimed studio album "Macro". The clip was directed by the Kiev, Ukraine-based duo Ingwar Dovgoteles and Lina Volokhova, and was filmed in Kiev.

"Home Back" is not only a testament to JINJER's creativity and drive to continuously raise the bar musically as a band, but also an audiovisual statement against war and a very personal topic for each bandmember. Because of where JINJER originally comes from, the Donetsk region of Ukraine, they are no strangers to upheaval and the suffering caused by conflict.

JINJER bassist Eugene Abdukhanov says: "War... War never changes, and it never stops. No matter how much grief, misery, suffering and pain it brings, there will always be individuals who either reap the benefits or just relish in it's power. They will drive others to march and kill in the name of... for the sake of... if we look really closer... nothing.

"It is really hard for me to embrace how people in the 21st century still believe that there is something to fight for on any battlefield," he continues. "We all depend on a few major economies in the world and their national currencies. We all are at keystrokes length through the Internet. And yet... every day people are driven to kill their true brothers and sisters on our one and common land we call Earth. Then 2020 comes around and there is a glimmer of hope that this might be a turning point. That a common threat will unite all of us and this might be the beginning of a new era... but no. They still march and kill.

"Every war is a tragedy and a crime against humanity in my opinion," Eugene adds. "No matter what your beliefs or ideologies are, nothing justifies taking homes, health and lives of innocent children who inevitably suffer in every military conflict. Imagine hundreds of thousands of refugee children around the globe screaming at once: 'I want my home back!'"

JINJER's latest live album "Alive In Melbourne", was released on November 20 via Napalm Records. The live album and the accompanying videos were filmed on March 5 this year during JINJER's debut Australian tour, with the pandemic hot on the heels of their "Macro" world tour, which would sadly, along with the rest of the musical landscape, come to a screeching halt a week after the Melbourne set was captured for on film. Still, with JINJER's sheer will, drive, determination and never give up attitude they were able to turn the madness of this year into a positive.

"Alive In Melbourne" features stunning artwork by gifted JINJER fan Gabriel Nicoletti and includes 17 tracks in total.

