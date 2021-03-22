JINJER Begins Recording Fourth Album

Ukraine's modern metal juggernaut JINJER has entered the studio to start working on its fourth album on Napalm Records. The recording sessions are once again taking place at the Kaska Records Studios in Kiev, Ukraine with producer and good friend Max Morton.

Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov commented: "Those of you who keep an eye on us must have already heard that JINJER have been working on new material pretty much since the beginning of the pandemic. It is one of those situations where even the most negative and terrible predicament can sometimes have a positive outcome. Deprived of live touring, we managed to focus all our creativity and frustration and turn it into new songs which are, in my opinion, the best music we have ever written. It's complex but yet catchy as hell, groovy but with such a palette of notes, sounds and most importantly: feelings... This new album might take the whole genre of extreme music to a whole new level and raise the bar of musicality even higher for this band and the metal scene in general."

Check out video footage from the studio below.

JINJER's latest live album "Alive In Melbourne", was released in November via Napalm Records. The live album and the accompanying videos were filmed on March 5, 2020 during JINJER's debut Australian tour, with the pandemic hot on the heels of their "Macro" world tour, which would sadly, along with the rest of the musical landscape, come to a screeching halt a week after the Melbourne set was captured for on film. Still, with JINJER's sheer will, drive, determination and never give up attitude they were able to turn the madness of last year into a positive.

"Alive In Melbourne" features stunning artwork by gifted JINJER fan Gabriel Nicoletti and includes 17 tracks in total.

Photo credit: Alina Chernohor

